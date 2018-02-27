Christian Carto ready for tough challenge from James Smith This Friday night

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Christian Carto (13-0, 11 KOs) has been buckling down in training camp for his showdown with once-beaten James Gordon Smith (12-1, 7 KOs) in the headline fight of a seven bout card that will take place this Friday night at The SugarHouse Casino.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.





Carto, 21 years-old of Philadelphia has been training in his hometown, where he has built up one-of, if not the biggest fan base in the city.

“Camp has been good. I have done a lot of sparring with different sparring partners,” said Carto.

In Smith, Carto is in with arguably his toughest opponent, whose lone blemish came on ShoBox to hard-hitting Joshua Greer.

“Smith seems to be a good a fighter. I watched a couple of his fights, and even in the fight he lost, he fought well until he got caught.”





Carto stopped his 1st eleven opponents, but had to go the full distance of eight-rounds in his last tw outings. Carto was not disappointed that his knockout streak ended.

“It would have been nice to have kept that streak going, but I am not upset. I actually thought in my last fight against Luis Saavedra that I was close to getting him out of there but he did a good job in hanging in there and going the distance. It was a good experience to go eight-rounds. I spar 10-12 rounds, so I knew I could go eight rounds.”

This will be Carto’s 7th appearance at The SugarHouse Casino, and the venue has taken a liking to Carto to the point where a 40-foot billboard was erected over I-95, and millions of motorists can see Carto each day.

“I want to thank Wendy Hamilton of the SugarHouse. It was good to see the billboard and see myself presented like that. It’s very exciting to be able to see that. That is something I never thought I would see.”





“I just want all of my fans to come out on Friday night. It is going to be a good fight, and I look forward to seeing every body there.”

In the eight-round co-feature, it will be a battle of Philadelphia based super middleweights as Christopher Brooker (12-5, 5 KOs) battles Jamaal Davis (16-12-1, 7 KOs)

In an eight-round super lightweight bout, Tyrone Crawley (7-0) of Philadelphia will take on Anthony Mercado (10-3, 9 KOs) of Arecibo, PR.

Also in an eight-round bout, David Gonzales (8-2-2, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Victor Vazquez (9-3, 3 KOs) of Younkers, NY in a super lightweight bout.

Dominique Mayfield of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Ronny Hale (3-11, 3 KOs) of Austin, TX in a heavyweight bout.

Rasheed Johnson (3-1, 1 KO) will take on Vincent Floyd (3-4-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout featuring Philadelphia welterweights.

Jerrod Miner (1-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will fight Rondarrius Hunter (1-2, 1 KO) of Atlanta in a super flyweight bout.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHousecasino.com