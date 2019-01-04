Christian Carto faces Victor Ruiz on Feb.8

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Christian Carto, of South Philadelphia, faces veteran southpaw Victor Ruiz, of San Diego, CA in the eight-round main event Friday evening, Feb. 8, at the 2300 Arena.





The Carto-Ruiz fight tops an eight-fight card, dubbed the “Philly Special” by promoter Michelle Rosado, of Raging Babe, in her first solo promotion in Philadelphia.

Carto, 22, has won all 17 of his pro fights, 11 by knockout. A pro since mid-2016, Carto has developed into one of the most popular fighters in the Philadelphia/Atlantic City area. In his last fight Nov. 9, Carto earned a six-round decision over Antonio Rodriguez, of Durango, Mexico.

Ruiz, 27, comes into the fight the more experienced of the two. He turned pro in 2011 and has boxed some of the best “little men” in the world. In 2015, in Corpus Christi, TX, he got off the canvas in the second round and went on to win an eight-round split decision over former IBF world super flyweight champion Daiki Kameda, of Tokyo, Japan.





Ruiz also boxed former WBC world-title challenger and current NABF bantamweight champion Oscar Negrete, of Rosemead, CA, losing their 2017 fight in Las Vegas, NV, via an eight-round decision. Overall, Ruiz is 22-10, 15 KOs.

“I’m eager to test my skills against (Victor) Ruiz,” said Carto. “We’ve watched tape and he’s got plenty of experience. Ruiz has fought some great fighters: McWilliams Arroyo, Oscar Negrete and current WBO Bantamweight Champion Zolani Tete. As for 2019, I’m ready to start the year strong and I’m happy to be back in South Philly at the 2300 Arena. Training camp is going great. Billy (trainer Briscoe) and I will leave no stone unturned and we’ll be ready for Ruiz.”

Promoter Michelle Rosado: “This is no walk-in-the-park fight for Christian. If he wants to crack the world ratings, this is the kind of guy he needs to fight and this is the kind of guy he needs to beat. Ruiz has been in with some of the best at flyweight, super fly and bantamweight.”

Heavyweight Darmani Rock will fight in the card’s co-feature, with welterweight Marcel Rivers, of North Philadelphia, heavyweight Sonny Conto, of South Philadelphia, bantamweight Alejandro Jimenez, of New Hope, PA, lightweight Gerardo Martinez of Coatesville, PA, bantamweight Jonathan Torres, of Bethlehem, PA, and bantamweight Jeremy Adorno of Allentown, PA rounding out the card.

ABOUT FEB. 8:

The Feb. 8 card consists of eight fights. Doors open at 6:30 pm and first bout is at 7:30 pm. This event is all ages.

TICKETS:

Tickets are priced $50, $75 and $125. They can be purchased online at www.2300arena.com or by calling 215-765-0922.