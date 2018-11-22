Chris Traietti retains N.E. Cruiserweight title

New England cruiserweight champion Chris Traietti closed tonight’s Thanksgiving Day show, “Championship Boxing at the Armory”, in grand style, picking apart challenger Nick Lavin on the way to an impressive eight-round unanimous decision win in the main event.





The “Championship Boxing at the Armory”, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), has become an annual tradition at the National Guard Armory in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Fighting out of nearby Quincy, MA, the popular 33-year-old Traietti (27-4, 21 KOs), is an Irag War veteran and college graduate, who defeated the Lavin by way of an eight-round unanimous decision August 5, 2017 for the N.E. title.

Last night in their rematch, Traietti used his vast experience advantage, as well as power and aggressiveness, continually pounding his tough Shelton, CT challenger Lavin (5-10, 4 KOs), walking him down and effectively trapping Lavin on the ropes and in the corners. Traietti jabbed his way inside and unloaded blistering combinations, completely controlling the action from start to finish.

Traietti’s constant peppering of Lavin left no doubt in the minds of the three judges at ringside, who scored the bout in favor of Traietti by scores of 80-72 three times for a “shutout” victory.

“We had a great turnout and I’m glad that we are keeping this tradition alive,” Traietti the co-promoter said. “Fans enjoyed themselves, fighters came to fight, and I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Traietti the fighter revealed that he’s going all-in on his career next year, when he is expected to reunite with his currently incarcerated head trainer, Jimmy Farrell. “When Jimmy went away,” Traietti explained, “I didn’t take it well. I took the Mike Lee fight and I was in shape, but for the past two years I’ve trained myself and regressed. Jimmy knows how to get the best out of me. trust him, it’s just there, and without him as my trainer it’s showed. I’m not easy to train because of my personality.

“Jimmy says he’s getting out in 2019. I’ve been buying my time, fighting locally, nothing too big. I’m going to make my final push with Jimmy next year. I’m not perfect, he’s not perfect, but together it works. We had an 11-fight knockout streak going when he went away. I’ll stay afloat until he gets back. I want to work up to a big fight and see what happens. I’m going to give it my all and, if things don’t work out, I’ll hang up my gloves for good.”

Former N.E. welterweight champion Derek “The Surgeon” Silveira (15-2, 8 KOs), fighting out of Salem, MA, was operating from the opening bell against Mexican veteran Franciso “El Mono” Medel (12-16, 8 KOs) in the co-featured event. Silveira never let up, snapping off a one-two to the body and suddenly Medel was finished in the second round.





Claremont, NH middleweight Ricky Ford (3-1-2, 1 KO) and Saul Almeida (0-10-3), of Woburn, MA. fought to a four-round majority draw.

Gloucester, MA super middleweight prospect “Handsome” Henry Gedney (1-0), a 2017 Rocky Marciano Tournamentchampion, stopped Francisco Neto (0-1), of Woburn, in round one. Fan-favorite Gedney ripped a short right to Neto’s body, resulting in a quick knockdown, and moments later he went down for good at the 1:16 mark.

Pembroke, MA cruiserweight Vinnie “American Dream” Carita (19-1-1, 18 KOs), a court officer in Brockton, MA, outclassed 62-fight veteran Steve “The Spoiler” Walker (26-36, 18 KOs), the former Mid-West middleweight titlist. Carita floored Walker mid-way through the opening round with a punishing right to the body. Walker managed to beat the count, however, Carita’s next punch landed in the exact same area of Walker’s body, and this time he stayed down.

New York junior welterweight prospect Ray Jay Bermudez (5-0, 3 KOs) kept his undefeated record intact, dropping Bruno Dias (0-5) three times in the second round. Dias never recovered from a vicious liver shot, which resulted in the first knockdown, and two later trips to the canvas ended the fight.

Providence (RI) middleweight Anthony Concepcion (2-0, 2 KOs), trained by World Boxing Organization (WBO) World middleweight champion Demetrious “Boo Boo” Andrade, opened the night against veteran Mexican fighter Roberto “El Viejo” Valenzuela (69-73-2, 56), a former Pacific Coast lightweight champion. Valenzuela has had 143 more pro bouts than Concepcion, but the 26-year-old Concepcion pressed the action from the start, using an effective body attack that paid off with a sizzling left-right combination in round two. Valenzuela dropped to one knee, unable to beat the count, and Concepcion had his second pro win without a loss.

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – NEW ENGLAND CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Traietti (27-4, 21 KOs). Quincy, MA

WDEC8 (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Nick Lavin (5-10, 4 KOs), Shelton, CT

(Traietti retained the N.E. cruiserweight title)

CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Derek Silveira (15-2, 8 KOs), Salem MA

WKO2 (1:03)

Francisco Medal (12-16, 8 KOs), Uruapan, Michoacan de Campo, Mexico

CRUISERWEIGHTS – 8 ROUNDS

Vinnie Carita (19-1-1, 18 KOs), Pembroke, MA

WKO1 (1:58)

Steve Walker (26-36, 18 KOs), Hannibal, MO

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Henry Gedney (2-0, 1 KO), Gloucester, MA

WKO1 (1:16)

Francisco Neto (0-2), Woburn, MA

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Ricky Ford (3-1-2, 1 KO), Claremont, NH

WD4 (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)

Saul Almeida (0-10-3), Framingham, MA

Anthony Concepcion (2-0, 2 KOs), Providence, RI

WKO2 (2:16)

Roberto Valenzuela (69-73-2, 56 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS

Ray Jay Bermudez (5-0, 3 KOs), Troy, NY

WKO2 (2:24)

Bruno Dias (0-5), Woburn, MA