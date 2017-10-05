Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Avni Yildirim this Sat.

Chris Eubank Jr: Hasta la vista, baby: I will terminate Avni Yildirim, the Turkish Rambo.

Chris Eubank Jr. honored his father at a photo shoot before Saturday’s Ali Trophy quarter-final clash with Avni Yildirim at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

“My father was one of the most dazzling figures in boxing in his era and one of the most successful,” said Eubank Jr. about his legendary father, two-weight champion Chris Eubank Sr.

“He electrified the audience and made his opponents feel insecure,” Jr. recalled.

One of the most electrifying moments came in May 1995, when Chris Eubank Sr. entered the arena on a Harley-Davidson before fighting Steve Collins.

“Boxing is not only a sport, but also a show, and I will try to be as good as my father in both matters.”





However, Junior also remembered the outcome of the fight in 1995:

“It was the first defeat of my father. That’s why I chose another Harley-Davidson for the photo shoot.”

Instead of a ‘1975 Shovelhead’, Junior chose a ‘2018 Fat Boy’ – the successor model of the famous motorcycle from the Terminator-movies.

“I am the next generation, the future of boxing. On Saturday I will terminate Yildirim, the so-called Turkish Rambo,” said Eubank Jr. and promised:

“Before I win the ‘Ali Trophy’ in May next year, I’ll enter an arena on a Harley just like my father!”

Tickets for the hotly anticipated fight October 7 at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle are available at StubHub.de, eventim.de and easyticket.de.





07/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim (IBO World)

Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, Germany

14/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

George Groves vs. Jamie Cox (WBA Super)

The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom

21/10/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (IBF World)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, USA

27/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant

Sport- und Kongresshalle, Schwerin, Germany

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants: 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs