Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham card broadcast

The International Boxing Organization (IBO) World super middleweight title fight this Saturday (Julky 15) between defending champion Chris Eubank Jr. and challenger “King” Arthur Abraham will be available to watch on Pay Per View in the United States, as well as in Canada exclusively on Super Channel, starting at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT, live from SES Arena, Wembley in London, England.

“Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham”, promoted by Poxon Sports in association with Team Sauerland, is presented in the United States by Integrated Sports Media and Protocol Sports Marketing, Ltd.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” live in the United States on cable, satellite and online PPV via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE TV for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.





Outside of North America, “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” is being distributed to broadcasters worldwide by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

In Canada, the event will be available on television to fight fans that subscribe to premium pay television network Super Channel. Contact the local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

The winner of the 12-round main event fight, matching Eubank Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) against 3-time, 2-division world champion will earn a spot in the World Boxing Series for the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Also on the PPV card, International Boxing Federation (IBF) Featherweight World Champion “Lightning” Lee Selby (24-1, 9 KOs) defends his title for the third tine, versus former WBA Featherweight World Champion and IBF No. 1 ranked contender, Argentinian challenger Jonathan Victor “Yoni” Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs), in the 12-round co-featured event.





Two other 12-round title fights will air on the broadcast from London as No. 11-ranked Kid Galahad (22-0, 13 KOs) defends his IBF Inter-Continental featherweight title against Mexican challenger Jose “El Tigre” Cayetano (21-5, 10 KOs), while undefeated WBA Continental super lightweight champion Robbie Davis Jr. (15-0, 11 KOs), ranked No. 4 by the IBF, takes on Michal Syrowatka (18-1, 6 KOs), of Poland.

All fights and fighters subject to change.