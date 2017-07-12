Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham world title fight fact sheet

WHAT: “Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham PPV”
MAIN EVENT – IBO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)
CHRIS EUBANK JR. (24-1, 19 KOs), Champion, Brighton, Sussex, UK
vs.
“King” ARTHUR ABRAHAM (46-5, 30 KOs), Challenger, Berlin, Germany by way of Armenia
CO-FEATURE – IBF FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)
‘Lightning” LEO SELBY (24-1, 9 KOs), Champion, Barry, Wales, UK
vs.
JONATHAN VICTOR “Yoni” BARROS (41-4-1, 22 KOs), Ciudad Mendoza, Mendoza, Argentina
IBF INTER-CONTINENTAL FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 ROUNDS)
KID GALAHAD (22-0, 13 KOs), Champion, Sheffield, Yorkshire, UK by way of Qatar
vs.
JOSE “El Tigre” CAYETANO (21-5, 10 KOs), Challenger, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
WBA CONTINENTAL SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (12 rounds)
ROBBIE DAVIES, JR. (15-0, 11 KOs), Champion, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK
vs.
MICHAL SYROWATKA (18-1, 6 KOs), Challenger, 18-1 (6 KOs)
(Additional fights or highlights may be shown, time permitting).
WHEN: Saturday, July 15, 2017
WHERE: The SES Arena, Wembley in London, England
PROMOTER: Poxon Sports in association with Team Sauerland
Presented in the US by Integrated Sports Media and Protocol Sports Marketing, Ltd.
LIVE AIRING: Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” live in the United
States on cable and satellite and online PPV, starting at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT,
via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DISH and FITE TV for a suggested retail price of only
$29.95.
Outside of North America, “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” is being distributed to
broadcasters worldwide by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protoco
Sports Marketing Ltd.
In Canada, the event will be available on television to fight fans that subscribe to
premium pay television network Super Channel. Contact the local cable provider to
subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies
and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.