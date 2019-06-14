Chris Colbert faces Alberto Mercado on Charlo-Cota card on 6/23 LIVE on FOX

Unbeaten rising prospect Chris “Prime Time” Colbert will step into the ring against Puerto Rico’s Alberto Mercado as the headliner of FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims on FOX and FOX Deportes Sunday, June 23 from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.





The 22-year-old will be fighting in Las Vegas for the first time as a pro, but he’s determined to not let Sin City’s bright lights distract him June 23.

Colbert ready to win by any means necessary

“Vegas is a great fight city and they say that you have to fight there to make it big, but I’m just focused on doing what I have to do to get the win by any means necessary,” said Colbert. “I always look to dominate and show that I’m one of the best fighters in the world, but you never know how a fight will go. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do to get the win.”

Colbert has already faced three undefeated fighters in his 11-fight pro career, plus two other fighters who had only suffered one loss. His last fight saw him dominate veteran Mario Briones on FS1 in April.

Chris has no interest in taking the easy path

“I’ve always wanted to stand out and do what others can’t,” said Colbert. “No other prospect or young champions are coming up like me. I don’t want to pad my resume. From the beginning, I’ve told my advisers that I wanted to face the best to prove myself every time I step into the ring.”

The Brooklyn-native has been hard at work with longtime coach Aureliano Sosa as they prepare for a durable opponent in the 31-year-old Mercado, who has never been stopped in his career.

Colbert working hard at his craft

“I like to keep training camp very consistent,” said Colbert. “I’m just sparring more and more. I think I’ve put in well over 200 rounds of sparring ahead of this fight. I’m just practicing what I’m going to do on fight night. Every camp involves strength and conditioning, running, gym work and eating well. This is my lifestyle. It’s not a seasonal thing for me. I don’t take any breaks.”

As he ascents toward the elite level of the professional ranks, Colbert will continue to flash his speed and skill, combined with his trademark confidence and work ethic.

“There’s a lot of great fighters out there, but I believe I’m the best and I’m committed to fighting everyone to prove it,” said Colbert. “We’re not in a race to the title. This is a marathon, not a spring. When I get the title, I want to keep it for a long time. For now, I’m just enjoying the ride and continuing to do what I do best.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Lions Only Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

ABOUT CHARLO VS. COTA

Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota pits former super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo against Mexico’s Jorge Cota in a super welterweight attraction that serves as the main event of FOX PBC Fight Night on FOX and FOX Deportes Sunday, June 23 from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.