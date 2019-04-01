Chris Byrd Joins BYB Extreme PPV announcing team

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion and 1992 Olympic silver medalist Chris Byrd has been added to an already strong BYB Extreme pay-per-view announcing team for its inaugural event, “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL”, on Friday night, April 5, live from the Cheyenne Ice & Event Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.





Byrd will be part of the BYB Extreme announcing team at cage-side, along with blow-by-blow announcers Din Thomas and the othercolor commentators, Dyrushio “Rusy” Harris and his brother, Dhafir Harris, AKA iconic backyard-brawler Dada 5000. Tony Martinez will support the BYB announcing team in Spanish (SAP option), while veteran Bob Alexander is the BYB ring announcer.

“I’m excited to be part of the BYB team,” Bryd said. “I’m Looking forward to commenting and sharing my vast knowledge of boxing and many years of experience. Although the two sports are different, they are still very much the same. Looking forward to April 5th

“BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” Is the first sanctioned-event promoted by BYB Extreme Fighting Series (BYB), bare-knuckles fighting’s most intense combat sports promoter, featuring 10 professional bare-knuckle fights and two mixed-martial-arts fights, all held inside the “The Trigon”, the most confrontational cage in combat sports. The much-anticipated show is presented by title sponsor Pure and Natural (www.getpureandnatural.com) and available to watch live worldwide on pay-per-view.





BYB Extreme and Lights Out Productions was initially inspired by the Backyard Fights that were held in Miami, featured in the award-winning documentary “Dawg Fight”, which debuted on Netflix and it still remains available to watch. Dada 5000 was the subject and star of “Dawg Fight”. Production of “Dawg Fight 2”, produced once again by award-winning documentary filmmaker Billy Corben (Rakontur), concludes at “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl for it ALL”.

Byrd, who now lives in San Diego, captured a silver medal for Team USA at the ’92 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. In 2003, Byrd upset Vitali Klitschko to become the World Boxing Organization (WBO) World heavyweight champion. During his illustrious professional career, Byrd (415, 22 KOs) also defeated Evander Holyfield and David Tua.

“Seems like every day a new piece gets added that gives BYB more depth and experience,” BYB Extreme president Mike Vazquez noted. “The addition of two-time World Heavyweight champion and US Olympic medal winner Chris Byrd does just that. We are very excited that Chris will be joining Din Thomas, Rusy Harris and Dada 5000 as part of our BYB Brawl broadcast team. His experience as a world Champion and what he will bring to the commentary is priceless. BYB may be a relatively new series, but we have all the tools to bring fight fans what they want, exciting well matched fights and a quality and experienced broadcast team that know first hand what they are talking about.”

“BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” will revolutionize bare-knuckles fighting with all fights held inside its triangular cage, “The Trigon” (pictured below) – 7′ high fences, two beveled corners and a 60-degree, tight third-corner forming a triangle, totaling 187 square feet – marking the first time a professional bare-knuckles event is held inside a cage. This will also be the first time bare-knuckles fighting and MMA are contested in a cage on the same night.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute the Apr. 5th “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” throughout North America – in English and Spanish – on pay-per-view via iN Demand, DIRECTV, Dish and Vubiquity in the United States, as well as via Bell TV, Shaw, Rogers and SaskTel in Canada, on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view. It will also be live-streamed worldwide on the FITE.TV app and website. The action starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, all, for a suggested retail price of $24.95.

The first two bare-knuckles fights will be streamed live for FREE on FITE.TV and Facebook Live, starting at 9 p.m. et / 6 p.m. PT, leading into the BYB PPV card.

Miami-based knockout specialist artist Joshua “Dempsey” Gormley (23-6, 23 KOs pro boxing record), the great-grandson of legendary world heavyweight boxing champion Jack “The Manassa Mauler” Dempsey, will headline “BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” against veteran MMA fighter Bobby “Zombie” Brents (17-7), a former Shamrock FC champion from Springfield, Illinois.

In the co-featured event, Canadian kickboxer Jake “The Good” Young and Nebraska MMA veteran Matt “MFD” Delanoit will battle in a classic clash of contrasting fight styles.

Bordering state rivals, Wyoming favorite and BKB champion Billy “The Kid” Martin takes and Colorado striker Leo Pla, will be in a grudge match.

In the MMA main event, Idaho heavyweight Jamelle “The Best” Jones, a two-time national collegiate wrestling champion, takes on five-time pro MMA champion and multiple Tough Man Contest winner, Matt “The Attack” Kovacs, of Washington.

A special female bantamweight bare-knuckles fight matches Washington state’s MMA fighter Christine “Knuckles” Stanley with North Carolina boxer Latoya “Lionheart” Burton,who did two tours of Iraq as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

The potential Fight of the Night is a back-yard brawling rubber match between Miami middleweights Alphonso “Chocolate” Frierson and Mike “Dragon Hulk” Trujillo in a “Special Dawg Fight Trilogy Match. Frierson won their original fight by way of a sensational knockout that went viral, but Trujillo rebound to defeat “Chocolate” when the later retired during their second throw-down.

Other bare-knuckles fights on the Apr. 5th card include dangerous Las Vegas light heavyweight Joey Angelo vs. Joseph Guillen, of Wyoming; Atlanta cruiserweight Robert “Real Business” Brown, Jr. vs. Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt, of Jacksonville, FL; Michigan bantamweight Brian “Stone Handz” Jackson vs. Dominican John Michael “JoMi” Escoboa, who fights out of Coconut Creek, FL; Georgia flyweight and three-time U.S. Army boxing champion, Albert “Speedy” Martinez, vs. Virgin Island native Kory “Ballistic” Vialet, now living in Texas; and Canadian featherweight Desmond Johnson vs. International Muay Thai champion Robert “Billy Bad Ass” Fletcher, of Park City, Minnesota. (The latter two fights listed here will be streamed live on the free BYB Preview Show.)

The card also features a fight of MMA heavyweights, Fort Lauderdale’s (FL) Jermayne “Redman” Barnes against Detroit’s Lamar “The Abomination” Cannady-Foster.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale, ranging between $150.00 and $25.00, and may be purchased by going here: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1824090. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.