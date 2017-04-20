Chris Blaney vs. Christian Hoskin this Saturday

FLAME-HAIRED super-middleweight prospect Chris Blaney is hoping for a tough examination as he steps up to six rounds on Frank Warren’s BT Sport televised ‘City of Champions’ bill this weekend.

The Ricky Hatton-trained Irishman squares off with Plymouth’s Christian Hoskin Gomez in Leicester on Saturday night (April 22).





Hoskin Gomez may be a journeyman but he’s certainly a come forward fighter who has upset the odds in the past.

“He’s a bit like Mark Till, who I beat last year,” Blaney said. “He’ll come to fight and at least he’s not someone there to take a beating.

“I’m moving up to six rounds on this show and that should suit me better. Four rounds is a bit cagey and anything can happen, especially if you get hit with a lucky shot.

“I’m hoping to impress and hopefully I can get on a few more Frank Warren shows in the future.”

Blaney has had three of his five professional outings back home in Ireland and he’s keen to return to the Emerald Isle with a title around his waist later this year.

“I’ve got my eye on the Celtic title,” Blaney, 25, revealed. “I believe it’s over eight rounds and I think it’s something I’ll be ready for in a couple of fights.

“After that? Who knows. I’m keeping my feet on the ground, but I won a lot of titles in the amateurs and, like every boxer, I want as many as I can get as a pro.”

Saturday’s bill is topped by Tommy Langford’s Interim WBO middleweight title clash with Avtandil Khurtsidze and can be viewed on BT Sport 1 (BT TV 408 and Sky 413), and BoxNation (Sky 437/490 HD, Virgin 548, BT TV 415, Freeview 255)