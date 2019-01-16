Chris Algieri vs. Danny Gonzalez final quotes for Fri. on DAZN

Former 140 lb. WBO title holder, CHRIS ALGIERI (Huntington, LI, 22-3 8KO), and Queens native, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY, 17-1-1 7KO) will put it all on the line on Friday night at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden for the WBO International Super Lightweight Title, and the chance to be the next in line for a 140 lb. crown. The action can be seen live on DAZN starting at 6:00PM.





This afternoon fighters on Friday nights card met at the Dream Hotel in Manhattan for the final press conference before it all goes down at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Amongst the main event in, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade and Artur Akavov were Star Boxing stablemates, turned rivals for Friday nights fight, Chris Algieri and Danny Gonzalez.

QUOTES AND PHOTOS:

CEO of Star Boxing Joe DeGuarida introduced both Chris Algieri & Danny Gonzalez, and had this to say about the fight:





“It’s a real New York fight…..Chris has been sparring with Danny Gonzalez for years. They’re both from the same camp, both fight under Star Boxing and they know each other that well.”

“Sometimes you look and say wow, two fighters from the same camp fighting each other … but this business is about opportunities, and both of them recognize the opportunity they have in front of them Friday night.”

“For Danny it’s an opportunity to change his life and Chris wants his WBO (World) title back.”

Chris Algieri addressed the media:

“I’m back, I feel fit and strong. My passion is still there. My goal remains the same – I want to be a World Champion again. I’m looking to steal the show, sorry Demetrius Andrade!”

“Every fighter dreams of fighting at Madison Square Garden….I had to be a part of this”

“As Joe [DeGuardia] said, I never pick who I fight. You tell me who I’m fighting, I go to training camp, I train, I fight, I win.”

Danny Gonzalez said this about his opportunity Friday night:

“Id like to thank Joe DeGuardia for this opportunity … Chris Algieri is a former world champion and this is a fight of a lifetime.”

“I’m really excited to be part of this card. …..I stay hungry and train hard.”

“I just want to thank God. I’m happy to be here and I’m telling you guys I’m going to shock the world on Friday”

FACTS:

Algieri vs Gonzalez is a 10-round bout for the WBO International Super Lightweight Title presented by Matchroom USA in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Andrade vs. Akavov is a 12-round fight for the WBO World Middleweight Championship, to be held Friday, January 18 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The stream will begin on DAZN at 6 p.m. EST.