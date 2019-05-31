Chris Algieri and Tommy Coyle weights for Saturday on DAZN

WBO International champion, CHRIS ALGIERI (23-3 8KO’s) and challenger, TOMMY COYLE,(25-4 12KO’s), faced off one last time this morning at Madison Square Garden, at the official weigh-in ahead of tomorrow night’s highly anticipated fight card at the mecca of boxing. Algieri and Coyle will do battle on Saturday night, with world title implications on the line. This will be Algieri’s first defense of his WBO International title that he won at The Garden back in January. As both promoters, JOE DEGUARDIA of STAR BOXING, and EDDIE HEARN of MATCHROOM BOXING stated at Wednesday’s presser, the winner of this fight will likely be fighting for a super lightweight championship of the world, next.





(Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing)

Algieri, who is no stranger to the world title stage, is looking to claim his second piece of the 140lb. crown, having won his first world title in Rocky-esque style, defeating the heavily favored RUSLAN PROVODNIKOV at the Barclay’s Center in 2014. Coyle is on the fringe of his first title shot, having previously held the IBF International and Commonwealth Lightweight Titles.

Both men weighed-in, looking fit and ready to fight tomorrow night. The native New Yorker, and former world champion, Chris Algieri, tipped the scales at 139.8 lbs., while the former commonwealth champion, Tommy Coyle, weighed-in at a ready 139.6 lbs.





The entire card can be seen live tomorrow night on DAZN in the US, and Sky Sports in the UK. #AlgieriCoyle is proudly presented by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. The event is set to go live in the US at 5:30 PM/ET, live from Madison Square Garden.

Algieri and Coyle clash on a huge night of action at MSG where Anthony Johua’s World title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr. is supported by Irish sensation Katie Taylor clashing with Delfine Persoon for the undisputed Women’s World Lightweight championship, Callum Smith defending his WBA World ‘Super’, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight titles against Hassan N’Dam and Josh Kelly making his US debut as he defends his WBA International Welterweight title against Philadelphia’s Ray Robinson – with more exciting undercard additions announced this week.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the huge night of World title action in New York are on sale now via Madison Square Garden and StubHub (www.stubhub.com)

Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.comor www.MSG.com.

Official Ticket and Travel Packages, including the opportunity to travel on the Official Charter Plane, are available to purchase via Sportsworld (www.sportsworld.co.uk) Prices start at £1,095. Reserve your seat today.

Tickets are priced, $106, $156, $206, $306, $406, $506, $756, $1,006, $1,256 and $2,506 plus applicable booking fees.

Wheelchair seats, companion seats, aisle seats and Assistive Listening Devices are available to purchase by calling 212-465-6034.