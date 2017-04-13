Chordale Booker Makes Canadian Debut On April 20

It’s a sign that the culture of boxing is changing in Ontario when a top-flight American prospect is coming to town.

That’s exactly what’s happening on April 20, as Chordale “The Gift” Booker will make his Canadian debut as part of Lee Baxter Promotions’ “Light ‘Em Up” event at the Danforth Music Hall in downtown Toronto.





Canada has been a haven for European amateur stars like Lucian Bute, Leonard Dorin and Artur Beterbiev, who have become stars in the Great White North. But a former US National champion coming to the country is something of an anomaly.

“We’re proud to be able to bring one of the top prospects in the world to Toronto. When we promise the fans world-class action, we really do mean it,” said Baxter.

Booker was the United States’ top ranked middleweight in 2015, qualifying for the 2016 US Olympic Trials, before opting to turn pro. He’s picked up right where he left off, racking up six wins in a short amount of time, sitting at 6-0 with three knockouts.

Most recently, Booker is coming off an exciting six-round unanimous decision win over Moshea Aleem, which was a part of the Premier Boxing Champions telecast on Bounce TV. Early in his career, he made waves online for his brutal sparring session with former world champion Shawn Porter, and against Aleem, he showed the same grit and savvy infighting skill he showed in the gym.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to fight in front of a new audience, in a new atmosphere and in a great fighting city like Toronto,” said Booker. “I’m willing to go wherever, and take on anyone, as my career begins hitting its stride.”

On April 20, Booker will challenge Humberto Flores of Mexico, an experienced pro who hasn’t been stopped in over four years.“The Gift” hopes to add him to a growing resume, and highlight reel.

Speaking of reels, Booker also recently gained attention as the subject of the documentary film “The Boxer,” directed by Craig Cutler. The film profiled Booker in the latter portion of his amateur career, and discussed his incredible journey from a jail cell to top boxing prospect. The film was awarded Best Short Documentary at the Big Apple Film Festival.

Now, Canadian fans will get the chance to see the remarkable story unfold in person, one hopefully with the fairytale ending it deserves.

“I hope this is the first of many fights I have in Toronto and throughout Canada. I want to put on a show and have fans begging for me to return.”

The night’s action is sponsored by the Bransterdam Cafe and Vapor Lounge in Brantford, ON.

Tickets for the event start at just $45 and are available via Ticketmaster. Doors will open at 6:30 PM ET, with the fight bell at 7:30 PM ET.