Chisora re-signs management deal with Goodwin

Goodwin Boxing are delighted to announce that Dereck Chisora has re signed a management agreement with Steve Goodwin.

Goodwin previously worked with Chisora for the Dillian Whyte fight in December 2016 where Chisora suffered a controversial split points decision loss. Chisors was then scheduled to box Robert Helenius in Finland earlier this year. However this bout was cancelled by the promoters Sauerland. Chisora then agreed with Sauerlands to terminate this contract and has now asked Goodwin to resume his management duties.





Goodwin said “We are now able to negotiate for Dereck with various promoters and we are very very close to being able to secure a fantastic deal for Dereck which will make him more active and raise his profile even further. Watch this space.”

BURNETT-ZHAKIYANOV TICKETS ON SALE NEXT TUESDAY

Tickets for the historic unification battle between IBF Super Bantamweight king Ryan Burnett and WBA ruler Zhanat Zhakiyanov at the SSE Arena Belfast on October 21, live on Sky Sports.

Burnett makes the first defence of his crown having ripped the title from Lee Haskins in Belfast in June, and the unbeaten 25 year old faces a tough on a momentous night in front of his home town fans as Kazakh Zhakiyanov – trained by British legend Ricky Hatton – puts the WBA crown on the line following an impressive February win over Rau’shee Warren in his backyard in Ohio to claim the title.

The pair are set to come face-to-face at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday August 30, where promoter Eddie Hearn will reveal the early news on the undercard.





Tickets go on sale to Matchroom Fight Pass members at midday on Tuesday August 29 at www.StubHub.co.uk priced at £30, £40, £60 and £100 with VIP tickets priced at £150.

Tickets go on general sale at midday Wednesday August 30 priced at £33, £44, £65 and £105 from the SSE Arena Belfast at www.ssearenabelfast.com (ticket price includes Booking Fee)

VIP tickets priced at £150 are exclusively available from hmatchroomboxing.com/

Face value tickets for October 21 are also be available from http://www.stubhub.co.uk/matchroom-boxing-tickets/ . StubHub is the official ticket partner and marketplace of Matchroom Boxing and Anthony Joshua.