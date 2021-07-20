Chinese Light Heavyweight star Fanlong Meng signs with Probox Promotions

Chinese Light Heavyweight standout Fanlong Meng has signed a long-term promotional pact with Probox Promotions headed up by Garry Jonas.

Meng turned professional back in 2015 after an impressive amateur career that included representing his native China at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Since entering the paid ranks, the skillful southpaw has amassed an impressive 16-0 (10KOs) record and is situated at the top of the world rankings.

The IBF number one ranked light heavyweight opened up on signing with Probox Promotions.

“Garry Jonas has a great deal of credibility and a solid reputation in boxing, therefore I am very excited to enter into a promotional agreement with him. The international approach he is taking with Probox is going to take my career to a new level.

“I came to America to bring a major championship belt home to China. It is my dream to bring professional boxing to china the way Yao Ming brought the NBA to China. We’ve seen Probox Promoions’ plans and are confident he will execute them. Being able to be on US and Chinese platforms at the same time is clearly what’s best for my career.”

With a world title shot in sight, Meng’s team guided by Tommy and Terry Lane made the decision to take their Chinese standout in the direction of the Florida-based promotion, and the brothers gave their insight into why Team Meng chose Probox Promotions.

Terry Lane stated, “We are thrilled that Fanlong is now with Garry Jonas and the Probox Promotions team. We believe that the unique opportunities that Probox presents to Fanlong’s career made a partnership with them a natural choice.”

Tommy Lane said, “We signed with Garry Jonas because he has the vision and plans to take professional boxing in China to a whole new level, which will change the entire boxing industry.”

Probox Promotions chief Garry Jonas also gave his input on his latest acquisition. “Meng is no doubt one of the best light heavyweights in the world, he’s dedicated, focused, and very professional. His ability to box is going to be the key to him beating some of the big punchers in the division. I’m excited to see how he performs when given the chance and how well China will support him. it should all play out in the next 6-9 months.”