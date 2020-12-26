Chilean Ramon “The Rock” Mascareña ready for a big 2021

Ramon Mascareña (12-) is looking forward to his first fight since the pandemic struck.

Just prior to the global pandemic, Mascareña had signed a lengthy managerial agreement with Global powerhouse manager Tony Tolj and was set to feature in a mega event in Chile.

Since that time the man known as “The Rock” has basically been living at the gym improving and keeping himself in prime condition for when the time had come for his next fight.

Mascarena Jnr’s last outing was March 14th at the Mexican Gimnasio Stadium in Santiago Chile against top rated Peruvian Jese Bravo 19-2. The bout was a dominant unanimous decision in what was award the fight of the night. The win catapulted Mascarena into the WBO Latino Rankings

The Rock opens up about future plans for next year and pre covid plans.

“2020 has been very frustrating but I have tried to turn it into a positive and have trained everyday always improving and can’t wait for what is it to come. We have opened the state of the art Dragon Fire Gym in Chile which I really believe is the best in South America maybe the world. I know my Dragon Fire Latino Promoter Nico “Maverick” Martinez and manager are working very hard on future plans and I will leave up to them as they have my best interest and can wait for 2021″

Manager Tony Tolj gave his take on his future plans for Mascareña,

“We are very excited to work with someone like Ramon, I believe he will go right to the top in this industry soon and it was the right move for all parties concerned. We matched Mascareña with Jesus Bravo and he passed with flying colours, the next plan was for a regional championship opportunity before heading over seas for some other opportunities. Always my main focus is to have every fighter as prepared as possible before entering career defining fights. One thing is for certain 2021, you can’t stop the Rock!”

Photos T.C. Govno



