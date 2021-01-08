Chilean Prodigy Junior “La Joya” Cruzat Goes Returns Feb 26 For 1st Title Fight

The fighting pride of Chile, teenage prodigy Junior “La Joya” Cruzat 8-0 has announced his return to action.

The event will take place at the Municipality of Llanquihue on February 26, of the lake city in Chile. Home town hero Cruzat has acquired a cult following in the region and takes his first steps towards championship glory challenging for the vacant WBA Fedebol Featherweight Championship.

The undefeated Llanquihue native Junior “La Joya” Cruzat is scheduled to take on 43 fight veteran Argentine Fabián Oscar Orosco, who was an Argentine National champion and an International Boxing Federation and the World Boxing Organization Latino Champion.

Orosco discussed the upcoming fight.

“I’m the veteran, I’ve been in there with the best, I have experience, the wisdom. The young pup will know what to do when I take him to deep water. Feb 26th I’m taking the WBA Fedebol Championship back to Argentina.”

Junior Cruzat is the No. 1 featherweight in Chile and possesses an immaculate record of 8 wins, with 5 wins by the way KO.

Cruzat last fought November 13 of last year against countryman Juan Jiminez in his home town of the Municipality of Llanquihue.

The wonderkid known as “La Joya” gave his thoughts on his impending title clash.

“Firstly, I want to thank my team for making this all possible, the WBA, President Mendoza, Chilean Boxing president Luis Venezuela, my father, my promoter Nico Martínez (Dragon Fire Latino), my manager Tony Tolj and of course the Municipality of Llanquihue. I live, sleep, boxing and I will not stop until I become the 1st Chilean World Champion. Diamonds are forever and so is “La Joya” Cruzat, February 26 I take my first step towards the World title.”



