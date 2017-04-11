Chicago’s Hitz Boxing Returns to the Belvedere April 21st

Hitz Boxing, the Midwest’s longest running boxing promotional company returns to The Belvedere in Elk Grove Village on April 21st with a card stacked with Chicago talent, and added capacity after February’s standing room only, sell-out event.





The card features the return of Chicago super lightweight Genaro Mendez (11-3-1, 6KO), who is coming off a unanimous decision win over a very tough Mike Fowler in February. Mendez, who trains at Garfield Park Gym, faces Erik Fowler (7-7, 7KO) in a six round bout.

Tommy “White Lightening” Hughes (1-0, 1KO) will follow up his professional debut last February with a four round bout at super middleweight. The 23 year old Hughes turned to his true passion, boxing, after attending college on a football scholarship. He was a starter, and earned a BA in business, before pursuing a boxing career. A Chicago Golden Gloves Champion as an amateur, Hughes enjoys a large fan following in Chicago.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Nick Ramirez (9-0-1, 2KO) will face Wisconsin’s Benito Tovar (8-2-4, 5KO) in a six round bout. Never shying away from a challenge, Ramirez bested Robelle Rogers in February, winning a unanimous decision over the previously undefeated Rogers. Tovar is a familiar face for Chicago boxing fans, having faced Chicago fighters Will Coix and Anthony Abbruzzese during his 14-fight career.

Heavyweight Lorenzo Hood (2-0, 1KO) makes his Hitz Boxing debut on April 21st. Dubbed “The Dream Killer,” Hood played in the Canadian Arena Football League as a defensive lineman, before crossing over to MMA, where he amassed a record of 12-4.

Chicago fighters Yousef Saleh (3-0, 2KO), Matt Cameron (0-0-1) and Chris Kimble (1-0, 1KO) round out the card in separate bouts.

Illinois Hall of Fame Promoter Bobby Hitz was prompted to add capacity to The Belvedere after a standing-room-only sellout crowd at its February event. “We had to stop selling tickets at our February event, so we wanted to make sure we could accommodate all of the fans on April 21st,” said Hitz. “Chicago is such a great fight town. We’re going to have another great night of fights.”

Tickets for fight night at the Belvedere are priced $100 for VIP, $40 for general admission, and are available at www.hitzboxing.com. Doors open at 6:00, first bell is at 7:30.