Cherry-Douglas quotes for April 4 fight

Former title challenger Edner Cherry (35-7-2, 19 KOs) and once-beaten Omar Douglas (17-1, 12 KOs) made their final camp statements before engaging in a 10-round lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, Tuesday, April 4 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features an eight-round showdown between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Rosario (8-0-1, 7 KOs) plus Bethlehem’s Frank DeAlba (21-2-2-, 9 KOs) taking on Massachusetts-native Ryan Kielczweski (26-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available atwww.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Cherry of Wauchula, Florida has had a smooth camp while training in the Sunshine State and is ready for the 46th start of his professional start.

“Everything is good, and we will be prepared for everything on April 4th,” said the 34-year-old Cherry.

“On April 4th, whatever Douglas brings, we will be prepared for. This is not the first time, that I’ve been in this position. He is the guy who has to prove he can perform. I have been there before, so the pressure is on him.”

Cherry has been a top contender at both the 130 and 135 pound divisions, and he even challenged for a world title at 140 pounds. He believes there are many reasons that he has remained a viable contender who has only lost once in the last nine years and 13 fights.

“I am motivated and I believe in myself,” said Cherry. “Those are the reasons that I am still here at the top of the 130 and 135 divisions. My family gives me drive every day. April 4th will be another great fight. This is my job and I have to go out and do it well.”

Cherry believes a win should gain him another crack at a world title.

“A win definitely puts me ahead. It will open doors for better fights and better paydays. A title shot is what I want. But also a bigger money fight that will take care of my family.”

Douglas has been training at home in Delaware, has been working hard for this fight, which could be a breakthrough fight on the heels of his narrow defeat to former world champion Javier Fortuna last November.

“Everything is great. This has been a long camp. I have been getting great work,” said the 26- year-old Douglas.

“I am the better fighter. I have known about him for a long time. I watched him a lot when he fought on Friday Night Fights.”

That fight with Fortuna was a major step up, and Douglas had a lot of positive moments, as he dropped the former champion in the 1st round, only to lose by three points on two cards and one point on a third card.

“The Fortuna fight let me know and let the people know that Omar Douglas is a world class fighter. Even in a loss, people did not expect me to do well. I thought that I showed a lot that night and I will carry that confidence into this fight on April 4th.”

Douglas believes that a win over Cherry is his path to a world title.

“I think that it is time. I just happen to be crossing paths with Cherry. This fight makes sense for me. I will let people know that I am player at 130 pounds, and a win will earn me a title shot. I have shown that I will fight anyone. Look at the records of my previous opponents. Fortuna was 30-1 and one fight removed from being a world champion. Alexei Collado was 19-1; Frank De Alba was 17-1. So wins over those guys plus Cherry should have me right there, but I am focusing on Edner Cherry. He is a great veteran, but on Tuesday night I will be victorious.”