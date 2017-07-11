Chauncey Fields steps in to face Nicklow

Chauncey “Grimm” Fields will look for revenge when he steps in to face Jessie Nicklow in an eight round super middleweight contest Thursday, July 13 at Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD.

Fighting out of Virginia, Fields dropped a decision to Nicklow in January and has since battled Gabriel Pham (7-1) and world title contender Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan. With the additional experience under his belt, Fields believes he’ll beat Nicklow this time around.

The popular Nicklow has traveled across the globe to fight the best of the best but is always a Maryland fighter at heart. The 30-year-old Baltimore Native is 26-8-3 as a professional and has eight victories via kayo. If he defeats Fields, Nicklow will look to face another top foe in the near future.





$45 advance general admission, $65 ringside, $100 individual VIP seats and a limited number of $1000 VIP tables of 10 are on sale now at Baltimoreboxing.com or by calling 410-375-9175. All VIP ticket holders can enjoy food and drinks prior to the first fight. Doors open at 6:30 and the opening bell will sound at 8:30.

In association with the fight card, Baltimore Boxing will pay homage to Murray “Bushwhacker” Smith. A fixture in Baltimore who promoted various events and the father of Jake Smith, Murray passed away in 2013.

Middleweight “Dangerous” Donald Wallace looks for his third win when he meets Zarifbek Nishanbaev over four rounds in the co-featured bout of the evening. Wallace, 2-0-1 (1 KO), has improved tremendously and Baltimore Boxing has high hopes for him. Born in Kyrgyzstan and now residing in Virginia, Nishanbaev is 2-1 with 1 KO.

Glenarden, MD junior welterweight Dravontay Speed Rawls, 8-0-1 (6 KO’s), looks to stay unbeaten but will have his hands full when he challenges Newark, NJ’s Dion Richardson in a six round contest. Speed Rawls has impressed thus far as a pro but Richardson is fresh off a first round knockout of previously unbeaten hometown favorite Scott Kelleher on June 2.

Ernest “Lighting Bug” Hall of Baltimore will attempt to raise his professional ledger to 3-0 when he meets Washington, DC’s Tyrone Wright, 2-2 in a four rounder.





“We’ve got some very evenly matched fights,” said Smith, a member of the Maryland and Washington DC Boxing Hall of Fames. “Jessie is facing an opponent that made him work hard the last time they fought while Donald is going to have his hands full as well. Speed Rawls is taking the biggest test of his career against a fighter that just scored a first round knockout of a hometown fighter and Wright will be a good test for Hall. Please make sure to come out Thursday, July 13. You won’t be disappointed.”

The card will also have amateur bouts including local standouts Brian “Bam Bam” Haenschlager, Clayton Frazier and Deshawn “Soulsnatcher” Chase. For more information, visit Baltimoreboxing.com