Charr vs Lovejoy: Don King sends a Cease & Desist letter to Christopher Lovejoy

Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King has sent a Cease & Desist letter to undefeated heavyweight boxer Christopher Lovejoy, claiming he is under an exclusive promotional agreement with Don King Promotions and not permitted to enter any future fights without King’s consent.

Recent media reports have stated that Lovejoy is currently in Germany and has agreed to face the WBA champion in recess Mahmoud Charr on May 15 in Hamburg, Germany.

Trevor Bryan recently won the WBA heavyweight title after Charr disregarded the WBA and was not allowed in the United States due to Homeland Security visa denial of the Syrian.

The letter demands that Lovejoy (19-0, 19 KOs), who had previously announced his retirement from boxing, not participate in the bout with Charr or any other future bout or opponent.

“It is unconscionable, illegal, and unethical for you to participate in this May 15, 2021 bout or any bout without DKP’s expressed, written permission and consent,” the letter from King’s lawyer’s states. “Participating in any bout without DKP’s expressed written consent is … willfully breaching the Promotional Agreement and exposes those you have entered into agreement with for your services as a professional fighter to extreme legally liability, as they too are aware that you are under contract to DKP.”

The letter goes on to state, “If you have in fact signed to fight Charr as you proclaim and has been reported in these media reports, you have intentionally, willfully, and maliciously breached your exclusive, world-wide promotional agreement with DKP.”

Lovejoy, 37, lives and trains in Las Vegas. All 19 of Lovejoy’s pro fights since February of 2016 have taken place in Tijuana, Mexico.

Team Charr Statement: Mahmoud Charr vs. Trevor Bryan not going ahead

It was just a formality. Everything Mahmoud Charr needed to enter the US and defend his WBA Heavyweight Title against American Trevor Bryan was a P1-Visa. A visa specifically created for professional athletes to compete abroad and earn money while doing so. But in order to receive this, a signed contract by Don King Productions was needed to proof that the event on January 29th was actually taking place. But still to this day DKP has not sent a signed contract, nor did they show evidence of a booked venue. In the end the US consulate in Frankfurt could not hand out the visa without documents as proof.

From the start it became crystal clear that Don King Productions were never interested in making Charr vs. Bryan happen in the first place. They never took care of visas, flights, hotel booking or the necessary medicals. In fact, it was Charr and EC Boxing trying to arrange all of these things, even though DKP were responsible as stated in the original contract. Their petition to the WBA to make Charr „Champion in recess“ and get their own fighter (Bermane Stiverne) in as a replacement only further proofs the foul play happening.

„At the end of the day we did everything we could. We just hope the WBA acts wisely now, so that Mahmoud can finally step back in the ring to defend his title“, Charr‘s promoter Erol Ceylan (EC Boxing) states.