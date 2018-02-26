CHARLO TWINS MAKE NATIONAL TELEVISION TALK SHOW DEBUT ON TOMORROW’S EPISODE OF STEVE

As their fast-tracked rise to boxing greatness and popularity continue, the Charlo twins, Jermall and Jermell, are in high fan and media demand as they make their national talk show debut tomorrow on STEVE, hosted by Steve Harvey (check local listings).

The twins, who fight on the Premier Boxing Championship series, were asked by the show to be surprise guests for a special segment, which was taped on Monday, featuring Officer Dean Fay and at-risk youth boxers from his gym in Springfield, MA.





“We know the spotlight on our boxing careers are starting to get bigger and we welcome the chance to be on shows such as STEVE and we’re excited to be able to spend time with the kids and share our success stories with kids like us,” said Jermall, who’s fight with Hugo Centeno Jr. was recently rescheduled for April 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and live on SHOWTIME. “The show was fun and just another milestone for us as brothers and champions. We want to do what we can to show the world why we are such success stories too.”

“It felt good to be on a talk show with someone like Steve Harvey and to also give back to the kids,” said Jermell, who will defend his world title on June 9 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles live on SHOWTIME, against an opponent to be named. “We were able to tell a bit about our story and tell the kids through hard work and focus they can do it too.”

As part of the feature, the Charlo twins gifted Officer Fey and his boxing students’ tickets to Saturday night’s Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz world heavyweight championship at Barclays Center and live on SHOWTIME. Both brothers will be in attendance to host their special guests on fight night.