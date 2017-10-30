Charlie Rice signs with Goodwin

Islington’s 25 year old Welterweight Charlie Rice makes his long awaited return to the ring on 2nd December at York Hall after inking a three year management deal with Steve Goodwin.

Rice turned professional at the young age of 19 winning 9 of his first ten contests the only loss coming against Danny Connor in the Prizefighter competition in July 2013.





Rice has taken time from the ring to have a family and feeling he needed a break but after signing with Goodwin a week ago, Rice was quaickly added to the December 2nd “Summit” show.

“Titles are what I want said Charlie and I rang Steve up and asked for a meeting as I believe he can get me there.”

Steve said “I have always been an admirer of Charlie’s and when he rang me to ask if I would be interested in signing him it was done in lightning time (before he could change his mind) and we are delighted to see him back in the ring on December 2nd.

Charlie will appear on this weeks Goodwin Boxing’s Internet Boxing show RING TALK where he will talk about his return.