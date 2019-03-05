Charlie Edwards signs new contract with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to confirm world champion Charlie Edwards has signed a new management contract.





The reigning WBC world flyweight king has been with MTK Global since 2015 and achieved a life-long dream of winning the famous green belt with a stunnig display against Cristofer Rosales back in December.

Edwards said: “MTK Global changed my career around and I’ve grown massively since joining them. When I first joined them, they put me up in Marbella and got me sponsorship so I could dedicate myself fully to the sport I love.

“MTK Global has come through with everything promised. I had an IBF title shot in my ninth fight and that gained me valuable experience. Then I got the WBC shot and became a world champion. I’m really grateful to them.





“There’s so much more to come from this partnership. This is only the beginning and now it’s a new chapter. The world is my oyster as world champion and I want to unify the division.

“With MTK Global behind me, I believe I can go on to become a multi-weight world champion. I just have to focus on living the life. I’m blessed to have the best management team out there.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “This is another great coup for the company, and we’re so proud to be continuing our work with one of the exceptional talents in the world, and an outstanding young man, in Charlie.

“Back in December, the boxing world saw what a great talent this young man is, and as well as proving himself a world-class champion inside the ring, he’s grown into a world-class role model and ambassador for the sport outside of it.

“From our perspective, his decision to extend his deal shows that while we continue to sign up elite talent, we always ensure that fighters with MTK Global are receiving the care and attention they need and deserve. Of that, we are proud.”

###

MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of exciting amateur star Adam Gair as he turns professional.

Gair was very successful during his amateur career, reaching the ABA semi-finals and winning five North East titles, and he’s now looking forward to making the switch to the paid ranks.

Gair said: “I’m excited to turn professional. MTK Global is a massive platform and it’s great to be with them. It’s time to strike while the iron is hot and show what I can do in the ring.

“I had other offers on the table, but when I sat down and had a good think about it, I knew that MTK was by far the best choice and they’re going to push me in the right direction.

“As an amateur I’ve boxed all of the top lads around the country one after the other and it’s been hard to get matched up, so that’s why I think it’s the right time to turn over.

“It’s got to the point where I’ve given the amateurs everything I can. I was ranked number one in the country, and recently got to the ABA semi-finals after knocking two lads out along the way.

“I was stopping people in the amateurs over three rounds, so I’m looking forward to seeing what I’m capable of as a professional with smaller gloves.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re thrilled to announce the signing of Adam Gair. He’s looked extremely impressive as an amateur, and we’re confident he will transfer that into the professional ranks.

“He’s had plenty of success during his amateur career, and we’re looking forward to keeping him busy as a professional and matching him up well.”