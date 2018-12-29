Charlie Edwards: “I’m not satisfied”

Charlie Edwards has quickly turned his thoughts to unification bouts after seizing the WBC world flyweight title with a masterclass against Cristofer Rosales.







The Surrey star (14-1-KO6) earned a wide points victory over the highly-rated Nicaraguan at London’s O2 on December 22 but rather than revel in the glory of the famous green belt, Edwards is already thinking of the next step towards complete domination.

Edwards said: “I don’t feel satisfied. It’s made me more hungry. I want to unify the division and build a legacy. The hard work really does start now. It’s hard getting there but it’s even harder staying there so I’m completely focused on what’s next.

“I don’t feel any different. I’m buzzing to achieve a childhood dream but I don’t think it’ll sink in until after my career’s done because I’m the type of fighter who always thinks about what’s next.





“I’ve not been in mega-celebration mode. I haven’t been drunk or started eating non-stop. I didn’t even have a drink after the fight, if I’m honest. I’m an ultra-professional. We just enjoyed our time with our loved ones. It was nice to just have a conversation and actually catch up with a few people.

“I’m looking forward to 2019 now and I want to get what I actually deserve. I want to get all the fights I’ve wanted. I want to be in those big, competitive fights. I’m looking forward to getting the unification fights next year and keep building from there.”

Edwards has already been linked with a unification clash against Moruti Mthalane, who defends the IBF crown against Masahiro Sakamoto on New Year’s Eve.

Photo @CEdwardsBoxing

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

About MTK Global

MTK Global is the world’s foremost fighter management company. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it was founded in September 2012 by two-time European boxing champion, Matthew Macklin.

MTK Global delivers a wide range of support and services including career development, legal, media, endorsements and sponsorships to more than a hundred professional fighters. It provides boxing shows, events and training gyms in various locations worldwide: Marbella, Spain, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, United Kingdom, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sta. Catarina, Brasil and Sydney, Australia.