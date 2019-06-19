Charles Martin vs. Daniel Martz on July 13 on FS1

Former Heavyweight World Champion Charles Martin Battles Daniel Martz in FS1 PBC Fight Night Action & on FOX Deportes Saturday, July 13 from The Armory in Minneapolis – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT





FS1 PBC Fight Night Prelims Feature Bryant Perrella Taking on Domonique Dolton in Welterweight Attraction Beginning at

7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Unbeaten Prospects Gary Antuanne Russell and Antonio Russell, Plus Minneapolis-Native VeShawn Owens Highlight Non-Televised Undercard

Former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin will square off against Daniel Martz in a 10-round heavyweight attraction as part of FS1 PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes Saturday, July 13 from The Armory in Minneapolis.





Jamal James vs. Antonio DeMarco

FS1 PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James battling former world champion Antonio DeMarco and also features a heavyweight clash between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington, plus unbeaten prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas against Joshuah Hernández.

Bryant Perrerla vs. Domonique Dolton

FS1 PBC Fight Night Prelims will feature Bryant Perrella (16-2, 13 KOs) taking on Domonique Dolton (22-2-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight duel beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

The night of undercard attractions will also see 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell (9-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight matchup against Mexico’s Daniel Echeverría (21-8, 18 KOs) and unbeaten rising bantamweight Antonio Russell (14-0, 11 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Francisco Pedroza (12-8-2, 6 KOs) for a 10-round fight.

Minneapolis-native VeShawn Owens will also compete in an eight-round super welterweight bout against Mexico’s Juan Garces.

Rounding out the lineup are unbeaten prospect Money Powell IV in an eight-round super middleweight clash, exciting middleweight Marcos Hernández stepping in for an eight-round fight against Mexico’s Francisco Javier Castro and a six-round welterweight clash featuring Mexico’s Celso Ramírez.

Born in St. Louis but now fighting and training out of Southern California, Martin (26-2-1, 23 KOs) showed heavy hands in racking up 20 knockouts in 23 fights before he captured a heavyweight world title with a victory over Vyacheslav Glazkov in January 2016. The 33-year-old has won three of his last four fights, most recently winning by DQ against Gregory Corbin in March on FS1. He will face West Virginia’s Martz (18-6-1, 15 KOs), who has scored back-to-back knockout victories since losing to Luis Ortiz on FS1 in December 2017.

# # #

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.