Charles Huerta vs. TBA on August 10

Fans were stunned when Charles Huerta (19-5, 12 KOs) scored a massive upset in a third round knockout over Ivan Delgado on the April 14th edition of LA FIGHT CLUB. Now, the proud Paramount, CA native will look to draw even more masses as he steps up to take on a soon to-be-announced opponent on August 10 in an eight-round super featherweight fight from the Belasco Theater televised live on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar.

In the co-main event, Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-1, 14) representing Buena Park, CA will take on rugged Monterey, Mexico fighter Daniel Perales (10-10-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout. Fighting in his eighth professional bout at the Belasco Theater, “Chimpa” is returning to the ring following a loss to Romero Duno on March 10 at LA FIGHT CLUB.

Kicking off the televised opener on Estrella TV, Francisco Esparza (6-0, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas will face Hemet, CA’s Fernando “Chukito” Fuentes (12-7, 4 KOs) in a six-round featherweight fight. Esparza makes his first return to the ring following a unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Castro at LA FIGHT CLUB last March.





Opening up the evening’s LA FIGHT CLUB, Los Angeles local and Westside Boxing Club’s Rafael Gramajo (8-1-1, 2 KOs) will fight in a six-round bantamweight battle against Jair “El Nino” Quintero (7-5-2, 1 KO) of Hermosillo, Mexico. Gramajo was last seen defeating Harold Reyes by way of unanimous decision at the Belasco Theater more than a year ago.

Huerta vs. TBA is an eight-round super featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD” and Casa Mexico Tequila. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 5:30 p.m. PT. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on July 14, August 10, September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1.

Videos and images are available for download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link: http://bit.ly/Aug10LAFIGHTCLUB. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions for any photos/video.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and BOLD Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.