Charles Conwell, Isaiah Steen and Ardreal Holmes in action this Saturday

Undefeated DiBella Entertainment (DBE) prospects Charles Conwell, Isaiah Steen and Ardreal Holmes hit the ring on Saturday night, December 22, looking to close out 2018 in style, headlining a stacked card at EXPRESS LIVE in Columbus, OH. All three are managed by Split-T Management and co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions.









“US Olympian Conwell is a tremendous prospect with the talent to become a world champion,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Holmes will be fighting in his first six-rounder tomorrow and Steen faces perhaps his toughest foe yet in Tyi Edmonds, who’s never been knocked out. 2019 will be an important year in their development. Working together with Tony Holden and David McWater, big things are ahead for this trio.”

2016 United States Olympian Conwell (8-0, 6 KOs), of Cleveland, OH, will face off against St. Petersburg, FL battle-tested veteran Manny Woods (16-7-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight clash. The 21-year-old Conwell, one of boxing’s top prospects who amassed an amateur record of 132-14, returns to action following a nationally broadcast second-round knockout of Travis Scott on July 14, in New Orleans, LA. Earlier this year on March 9, Conwell won a shutout six-round decision versus Juan Garces in Deadwood, SD. Woods has faced a wealth of top competition over the course of his nine years as a professional including Kermit Cintron, Tyrone Brunson and Jimmy Williams.

Sporting a record of 11-0 with nine knockouts, the 22-year-old Steen, Conwell’s half-brother and training partner, will battle Tyi Edmonds (11-3, 8 KOs), of Meridian, MS, in a six-round super middleweight bout. Steen makes his highly anticipated home-state ring return following a fourth-round knockout of Cameron Burroughs on July 28, in Louisville, KY. The heavy-handed Steen has stopped five of his last six opponents. The 26-year-old Edmonds is currently riding a six-bout winning streak, also having stopped five of his last six opponents.









Rounding out the DiBella Entertainment trio, middleweight Ardreal Holmes (7-0, 4 KOs), of Flint, MI, will clash with Lucius Johnson (4-4-1, 3 KOs), of Compton, CA. Standing 6’2″, the 24-year-old southpaw Holmes will be fighting for the third time in 2018, most recently winning a unanimous decision against Rick Graham on September 21, in Shawnee, OK.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit the Promo West website HERE.