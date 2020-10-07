Charles Conwell faces Wendy Toussaint tonight

LIVE tonight at 9 PM/ET, ShoBox: The New Generation returns for the first time since March featuring a jr. middleweight main event between #9 world-rated (IBF), CHARLES “BAD NEWS” CONWELL (12-0 9KO’s) and fellow undefeated jr. middleweight, WENDY “THE HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (12-0 5KO’s) in a 10-round IBF USBA Jr. Middleweight Championship bout.

Wendy Toussaint, a Star Boxing prospect, will become the first fighter to make an appearance in both the MGM Grand “Bubble,” in Las Vegas, as well as the Mohegan Sun “Bubble” in Connecticut.

In August, Toussaint dominated Isiah Jones over 8-rounds, to earn a wide unanimous decision victory. Toussaint now faces his toughest fight to date, in blue-chip amateur, undefeated highly touted prospect, and USBA Champion, Charles Conwell, in what will be Wendy’s second “bubble” appearance, and third fight, in 2020.

Toussaint (R) lands on Isiah Jones (L) during their battle in August at the MGM Grand “Bubble.”

FIGHTER QUOTES:

Charles Conwell

“Since my last ShoBox appearance three years ago, I’ve matured a lot as a fighter. I’m more comfortable inside the ring and going longer rounds. I’ve developed as an all-around fighter. Many challenges have been thrown my way, but it’s nothing that I can’t overcome. I’ve been able to adjust, get over it, and keep moving up.

“I think I need a couple more fights, a couple more good wins under my belt against some formidable opponents, and looking good doing it, and I’ll be considered a top-10 type of contender. I need two more fights.

“I had a fight scheduled in April right before the shutdown, which got canceled. So, it’s just been constant training for me. Not necessarily going hard in the gym, but just staying active in the gym and staying in shape so when the call comes, you’re prepared for it whenever they give you a date.

“I know that I’m facing an undefeated, 12-0 fighter. He fought in the bubble; I know that. He’s a slim, tall type of guy who has length, and he’s athletic. I’ve just seen one of his fights. He has a little awkwardness, and he throws some loopy shots that I need to be aware of.

“With the Patrick Day fight, I’ve just learned to live with it and try to stay positive. Keep positive people and positive energy around me. That’s all I can ever do, stay looking forward and try not to dwell on the past. It’s a tough thing for me, but you can’t think about it in this sport. You have to continue to be aggressive. My first fight after that tragedy, once somebody punches you in the face, it’s not too hard to punch them back – it’s natural. I was a little timid at first in training, but once somebody is in there trying to punch you in the face, it’s easy to be aggressive.

“I’ve always been an aggressive fighter. Being a shorter guy, you fight taller guys, and you always have to be more aggressive. As I get in there and work with my coaches, I’ve developed different skills – different punches, different defensive moves, different angles, different tricks on the inside – so I’ve always been aggressive and willing to fight on the inside.”

Wendy Toussaint

“My conditioning is great right now. I’m always in shape, and I’m solid right now. I’m ready because this is a great opportunity for me. It’s difficult to get a fight right now with the Coronavirus, so when this fight came, I took it immediately. I fought once in the bubble in Las Vegas already, and I think that’s a little bit of an advantage for me. I think I already got one fight with no fans, and I’m used to it – so maybe that’s a small advantage, and the fact that I’ve been active is good as well.

“I sparred with [Sergiy] Derevyanchenko in camp, and that was a great experience. He throws a lot of punches, and sparring with him was different than anything I’ve experienced. It was challenging, but I gave him a lot of work, a lot of pressure, and I think it will really help me a lot in this fight and going forward in my career.

“Conwell is a great fighter, but I’m a powerful fighter as well, so I’m not going to be frustrated by anything he does. I’m going to stay relaxed, box, and let everything come together because, as I said, this is not my first time getting in the ring. Boxing is about staying relaxed no matter what your opponent brings. You have to be ready for anything. Conwell is a great fighter, all respect to him, but I’m coming to fight.

“Every time I fight, I don’t watch my opponent a whole lot, but I do watch them a little bit. He’s a powerful fighter, but every fight is different; you can be in top shape for one fight and be a different fighter in your next one. He’s a strong fighter, he likes to attack the body, but I don’t think I’ll have a big problem on my hands.

“Boxing is all mental. Sometimes, when you look at things on paper, they are different than when you actually get in the ring and start fighting. I know that Conwell will be a strong fighter but is he stronger than the guys I’ve faced in sparring? I don’t know. I have to wait to get in the ring and see what he brings. You never know. But I’m very confident in myself, and I’m not intimidated at all.”

FACTS:

Toussaint enters Wednesday night’s main event bout looking to return to Long Island with Conwell’s IBF USBA Title. With a win over Conwell, Toussaint will not only return with a title in tow but is likely to find himself rated inside of the top 10 of the Jr. middleweight division. Conversely, Conwell is looking to defend his title, separate himself, and continue his climb into world title contention. ShoBox: The New Generation is set to go live at 9 PM ET on Showtime.

Tony Holden Productions promote # ConwellToussaint in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.