Oscar “Chapito” Vasquez defeats Javier Gallo

Lets Get It On Promotions

The Fallon Rural Rumble once again delivered a night of sensational world-class professional boxing in it’s tenth installment on Saturday night.

In his first ten-round fight, Reno native and world-ranked flyweight Oscar “Chapito” Vasquez scored an impressive unanimous decision win over Javier Gallo in the evening’s main event. Vasquez improves to 14-1.

In the co-main, Stockton, CA sensation Gabriel Flores Jr. scored a shutout unanimous decision win over the tough Jorge Padron of Mexico. Flores improves to 3-0 (2 KOs).





Carson City’s Diego Elizondo also scored a shutout UD victory over Chandler Clements in his pro debut.

Sacramento’s Pedro Moreno improves to 7-0 (5 KOs) with an impressive second-round TKO victory over Curtis Morton.

In the opening bout, Stockton CA’s Quilisto “Kilo the Kid” Madera with a sensational second-round, one-shot KO win over Austin Marcum. Madera improves to 7-0 (4 KOs).

The Fallon Rural Rumble is presented every summer by the City of Fallon and Let’s Get It On Promotions.