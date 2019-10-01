Chantelle Cameron steps up to face Sanchez for world title shot

The undefeated ‘Il Capo’ (11-0, 7 KOs) collides with Argentina’s three-weight world champion Sanchez (19-4, 11 KOs) on the #MTKFightNight at York Hall on November 9 – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.





Cameron, who remains the reigning WBC Silver champion at lightweight, said: “Sanchez is a good opponent who has been around. She’s had a lot of world title fights and had good fights with Katie Taylor and McCaskill.

“She has a good boxing brain and knows what she’s doing in there but I’m confident that I’ll simply have too much for her on the night.

“She carries power too but as I showed against Basheel, I’ve got power AND I can box. I’m not concerned by her power because I won’t be taking clean shots. We’ll see if she can take mine in return.





“I’ve boxed at super-lightweight before and I felt really strong and powerful. I still have the option to do lightweight but at super-lightweight, I have that bit of extra power to use.”

On another packed bill at the iconic London venue, joining Cameron vs. Sanchez is a world-level showdown between undefeated WBO European welterweight king Michael McKinson against Luis Alberto Veron, world title challenger Liam Walsh and much more.

Timlin Determined

Amy Timlin will be determined to go for the kill when she attempts to make it a hat-trick of victories in the pro ranks.





She next features on BCB Promotions’ next bill at King’s Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent, on Saturday October 12. The show has been called ‘Stokin The Fire.’

Teenager Timlin, from Southam in Warwickshire, has already scored points whitewashes over Roz Mari Silyanova and Sonia Klos.

The 19-year-old bashed around Silyanova on her bow to record a 40-35 verdict. Such was her dominance that one of the rounds was scored 10-8.

Her second opponent, Sonia Klos, also hung in there to the finish but was on the wrong of a landslide, this time a 40-36 result.

Timlin is now planning show no mercy to her next adversary when she next steps through the ropes, with high hopes of a bright future.

She’s planning to replicate her success in kickboxing where she claimed national, British, Commonwealth, European and world honours.

She switched sports to boxing and racked up eight amateur bouts, representing Frankie Gavin’s Ringside Gym in Birmingham.

Four of those outings were appearances for England, including competing at the 2017 AIBA Youth Women’s World Championship in India.

She exited on a split decision to Russia’s Valeriia Rodionova in the round of 32, but Timlin thinks she will come again on the global stage.

She said: “I train full-time, often twice a day, so I’m fully focussed on my boxing and camp has gone really well for this one.

“I did alright last time, but I could have been better. I wasn’t completely satisfied with my performance, but I got the win.

“I let her off, really, I rocked her and should have gone for the stoppage. I’ve been working more on attacking for this one.

“My style is to be aggressive, I love coming forward but I can work out on the outside, so I can switch my game-plan when I need to.

“I’ve only been boxing for three years, but I’ve been kickboxing since I was five. I had a lot of success there, so people have high expectations.

“That puts pressure on me, but also makes me determined to prove them right. I’ve got big ambitions, I want to win titles and, one day, become a world champion.

“I think I can do that at bantam or super bantam and there are not that many girls around until you get to world level. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

Midlands middleweight champion Nathan Heaney tops the King’s Hall bill, in a 10-rounder against an international opponent.

Unbeaten home favourite Heaney, from Stoke, was meant to defend the area belt against Josh Groombridge, only for the challenger to withdraw.

‘Hitman’ Heaney instead looks to improve his pro record after posting seven victories from seven pro outings, with two TKOs.

Two more fighters from Stoke appear on the under-card with Cole Johnson and Atal Khan all scheduled for the home corner as is Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Caci, Johnson and Khan are graduates from Orme Boxing Club, who go in battle with unblemished pro records to protect.

Unbeaten Caci has eight wins to his credit and scored his maiden stoppage last time out, halting Bryn Wain in the fifth of six rounds.

Lightweight prospect Johnson is targeting a quartet of paid victories, after recording three points victories starting with his debut last year.

He hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding, having become a national titleist as an amateur.

Johnson claimed England Senior Development honours in 2017 and wants to build a path towards further accolades.

Super lightweight Khan debuted in April, recording a 40-37 points success over the vastly-experienced Ibrar Riyaz.

He got his amateur grounding with the Impact Boxing and later Orme outfits, racking up 28 victories from 42 unpaid contests.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is 5-0 and all points successes, the last over Midlands title challenger Owen Jobburn.

‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown. He’s mainly performed at super middle so far.

Connor Lee Jones aims to extend his unbeaten start in the lightweight ranks, after racking up four spotless points verdicts.

Jones was an England international, as a junior amateur, and has since vanquished experienced foes in Liam Richards, Kristian Laight, Riyaz and Dean Jones.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door.