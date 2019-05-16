Chantelle Cameron fights at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday

Chantelle Cameron is once again loving life inside the ring as she prepares to stay active and fight at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow this weekend.





Cameron (9-0, 6 KOs) has a warm-up bout on Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series undercard, before facing Anisha Basheel in a final eliminator for the WBC lightweight title at York Hall next month, and she’s excited to have a quick turnaround.

Cameron said: “This momentum I’m gaining is unreal. This is the busiest I’ve ever been. I’ve never had a fight straight off the back of another fight.

“I boxed at York Hall then I’m straight back into camp and before I know it, it’s fight week again. I’ve done all the hard work so it’s just about fine-tuning so I’m in great form as well.





“I’m going to go in there with the same attitude as any fight. If I don’t beat who’s in front of me then I won’t be as good as I think or a lot of people think. Then Basheel is next. We’ve already been practising new things and I feel confident.

“I’ve got to get this fight out the way and then it’s back to work on Basheel. Hopefully there’ll be some similarities between the two. I’m already sparring replicas of Basheel. That’s the big fight.

“Since being with MTK Global, my profile was being recognised before I’d even boxed. Nobody knew much about me before and now I’ve boxed, I’ve got more followers and fans. That’s good to me – I enjoy having more people watching me.

My main focus is always boxing though. I don’t really care about the spotlight. I’m all about boxing and winning. It’s great to be back fighting again and being kept busy.

“I’m used to having a two or three month block of not being in camp but I’ve always wanted to be busy. I think being busy will mean my performances will be on top form. Having big breaks did me no good. It’s great to have two fights back-to-back. I’m straight back into camp.”

Several of Cameron’s MTK Global team-mates are also on the card, including Lee McGregor, Tommy Philburn and Reece McFadden.