Chantelle Cameron analyses Katie Taylor’s controversial win over Delfine Persoon

Chantelle Cameron has issued an honest assessment of Katie Taylor’s world title unification victory over Delfine Persoon.





Ireland’s Taylor secured a narrow and controversial majority decision over valiant Belgian Persoon at Madison Square Garden at the weekend to add the WBC crown to the IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight straps.

As she prepares for her WBC final eliminator against Anisha Basheel on #MTKFightNight at York Hall on June 28, prospective challenger Cameron (10-0, 7 KOs) was an enthralled spectator.

Cameron said: “I had it as a close fight but thought Delfine edged it and it was a bit of a poor decision. I think Delfine was catching Katie with cleaner shots and should’ve got the verdict.





“Taylor is an amazing boxer. She’s great to watch but to be honest, I was more impressed with Delfine. She was on Taylor constantly, throwing and pushing Katie around. It was very impressive.

“They could do a rematch one day because it was a great fight. It was probably the best women’s fight I’ve ever watched. Katie kind of owes Delfine that rematch. If it doesn’t happen, it’s bad.

“Having watched that, I think my style would be a massive problem for Katie. Delfine comes looking for war and has a high work-rate, but I’m more accurate and pick my shots better.

“That fight was fight of the night on that show. It’s great to see because it shows how far women’s boxing has come. It was incredibly entertaining.”

Joining Cameron vs. Basheel on a truly packed York Hall show later this month is Ohara Davies facing former world champion Miguel Vazquez over 10 rounds and Ryan Walsh defending his British featherweight title against Lewis Paulin.

Undefeated prospects Daniel Egbunike and Martin McDonagh face off over 10 rounds at super-lightweight while the likes of Donovan Mortlock, Sam Gilley, Jack Ewbank and Bradley Haxell bid to gain exposure on the undercard.

