Change to location and venue of 2017 Elite National Championship Finals

England Boxing has confirmed the venue and location for the final stages of the Elite National Championships has changed and will now be held at the Magna Centre in Rotherham from 21-23 April 2017. The quarter-finals will be held on Friday, the semis on Saturday and the finals on Sunday 23 April 2017.





The event had been scheduled to take place in the south east of England with the quarter-finals and semis held at Basildon Sporting Village on Friday and Saturday and the finals taking place at York Hall in London on Sunday.

England Boxing said: “Basildon Sporting Village had been the intended location for the quarters and semis. No threats were made against staging the Elite National Championships in Basildon, however it became apparent in our dealings with the venue that it was reluctant to host the Championship, following recent events that led the local police to cancel the National Junior Finals that were due take place there in March of this year.

“In light of this and to avoid the possibility of the event being cancelled at short notice, causing massive inconvenience and disappointment to participating boxers and their families, England Boxing has decided to move the Elite National Championships finals weekend to the Magna Centre in Rotherham, which has successfully staged a number of our events in recent months and years.

“This decision has been made firmly in the interests of our clubs, members and all of the boxers and their families and friends that hope to be part of finals weekend.

“By proactively making the decision now to move the location of the Elite National Championships, England Boxing aims to remove any uncertainty surrounding finals weekend and looks forward to working with the Magna Centre and local partners to deliver a superb showcase of England’s finest male and female boxing talent.”

Further information on the finals weekend will be made available in the next few days. If you have any further questions about this then please contact your Regional Secretary, Club Support Officer or email us directly at [email protected]