Chanda Back On 18th March As He Heads To Wards Domestic Titles

2017 is going to be a massive year for 30 year old Matthew Chanda as he returns to the ring at “BETHNAL BEDLAM” on 18th March in York Hall as he prepares for an assault on major domestic titles this year.

November 2016 saw Chanda put in a world level performance when he lost a contentious split decision loss to Duke Micah for the Commonwealth Bantamweight title. This was only Chanda’s 8th professional fight taking on the former Olympian and 18 fight unbeaten Micah.


It was a fight that Chanda and trainer wanted to take as it gave Matthew the opportunity to demonstrate the level he is at which he did and whist Micah goes onto WBC titles in March, Chanda will build towards his own title aspirations.

“If the decision had gone the other way Matthew would be heading into major titles now” said his manager Steve Goodwin “It was a calculated risk to take the fight and even though Matthew did not get the decison, his stock has risen and I will ensure this year is massive for Matthew”.

Matthew is part of a major show promoted by Goodwin which features two English Titles – John O’Donnell v Erick Ochieng (Welterweight) and Josh Kennedy v Michael Ramabeletsa (Super-Bantamweight) plus an explosive Southern Area Cruiserweight contest between Wadi Camacho and Karl Wheeler. The undercard features Southern Area Lightweight Champion Michael Devine and former Southern Area Super-Lightweight Champion Rakeem Noble as well as many exciting prospects.

For remaining tickets for this exciting show contact www.goodwinboxing.co.uk

