Champion Newton In Confident Mood

A supremely confident Des Newton has a word of warning for opponent Andy Harris ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

The British Challenge Lightweight Champion defends his title on BCB Promotions’ ‘Mayhem’ show, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, at the Plymouth Guildhall.





The ‘DEStroyer’ is confident of making it five consecutive professional victories and predicts a difficult night for his Gloucester-based opponent.

“I am not underestimating Andy Harris at all but feeling the way I am feeling I would be absolutely stunned if it went eight rounds,” the 28 year-old told bcb-promotions.com. “I am going to beat him up and get the stoppage. The way I have been sparring recently it is there to see.

“There is no way on earth that he is going to be able to cope with what is coming to him. I am up for this fight. Last time I was ill and a bit lethargic, I was laid up in bed the Monday and Tuesday before the fight on Saturday. But this time I am in great condition and I know for a fact what is going to happen.

“I am not worried about what he brings to the table. My trainer Jim Davison and I have studied videos of what he is about and we have come up with a few shots that are going to work and when we pull them off, it will close the show.”

34 year-old Harris has fought the great and the good of the super lightweight and lightweight division. Saturday will be his 50th professional bout and his slate includes the likes of Luke Campbell and Ohara Davies. ‘Thunder’ was stopped by both and Newton believes it will be a disappointment for him if he can’t do the same.

“I rate myself highly,” he added. “I would be extremely disappointed if I could not get the stoppage on the night. I know I have the tools to stop him and so that is what I intend to do. I am going out there to stop him, no messing about.

“Credit where credit is due, he has gone out and fought Luke Campbell and got blasted out in the first round by him. Obviously he has also been in with the likes of Ohara Davies and Isaac Lowe and they are all good names on his record.

“However, he has been stopped eight times as a professional and I have seen him on Youtube in his fight against Mark Evans back in March and he looked very vulnerable. He does not like being put under pressure at all.

“I am a pressure fighter and I come to have a fight, I know my record doesn’t suggest that I am a hitter but trust me I am and I know he will feel my power in the first couple of rounds and he will be on the back foot.

“Andy will be looking at me and thinking I am not a big name in boxing, I have only been boxing for three years, and he will think he will have a good chance of coming to Plymouth and grabbing this title. It is the only chance Andy is going to get to fight for some sort of title. He has fought for that title a couple of times now and he has come up short, so definitely in his head he is going to want to win this fight.

“But unfortunately for him he doesn’t have a clue about me, he doesn’t understand my mind set, and I will be there to win. My last opponent, Jamie Quinn, was thinking exactly the same thing and I got the victory there.”

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).