Champion Claressa Shields Announces Deal with Salita Promotions

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields announced today that she has signed a promotional agreement with promoter Dmitriy Salita and Salita Promotions.

Already a national sports figure and role model for women everywhere, the Flint, Michigan native is in position to realize her dreams as a professional boxer.

On Friday, June 16, Shields will fight at Detroit’s Masonic Temple, in her home state of Michigan, as part of Salita’s Detroit Brawl series.





Shields (2-0, 1 KO), of Flint, Michigan, is the only American boxer, male or female, to ever win back-to-back Olympic boxing gold medals (2012 and 2016). In only her second bout as a professional, Shields won the NABF Middleweight Championship on Showtime’s ShoBox: The New Generation in the first-ever women’s bout to headline a premium cable telecast. The event, held at MGM Grand Detroit, was presented by Salita Promotions.

“I thank Salita Promotions for the commitment they have shown to me,” said Claressa Shields. “I promise all boxing fans that I will dedicate myself to being not only the world’s #1 female boxer and #1 pound-for-pound, but also a torch-bearer for boxing and women the world over. I can’t wait to get in the ring on June 16 to continue the journey.”

“Salita Promotions is to be commended for their commitment to Claressa Shields,” said Mark Taffet, Shields’ co-manager. “Dmitriy’s knowledge and expertise in Claressa’s home-base market of Detroit provides the perfect complements to Claressa’s once-in-a-century talent and determination to advance women’s boxing and change the sport of boxing forever.”

“Claressa is an outstanding world-class athlete, who has the ability to transcend sports like Michael Jordan and Serena Williams,” said Dmitriy Salita. “She also has the charisma to appeal to a broad new generation of fans, who will tune in to watch her fights and will want to come to arenas to experience her performance live. Every one of her fights is a unique experience that is memorable and transcends boxing. Claressa is a rare combination of the great fighter and a sports icon that come along in every generation. The state of Michigan has been home to many, like Joe Louis, Tommy Hearns, Floyd Mayweather and now Claressa Shields. I look forward to working with Claressa on her already historic career. At only 22 years old I believe Claressa will continue to break records, set new limits and break boundaries in and out the ring.”





Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $200, Box Seats are $100 and $55, Seating is $40, and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com.

