Challenger Harris Ready To Roll The Dice

Andy Harris has promised to roll the dice and roll back the years when he faces Des Newton for the British Lightweight Challenge belt this weekend.

‘Thunder’ challenges Newton for the strap on BCB Promotions’ ‘Mayhem’ show at the Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 6th May, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth.





The 34 year-old takes on the undefeated Plymouth pugilist knowing that it could be his last shot at silverware and he revealed he is ready to ditch the cautious approach and give his all as he goes in search of silverware.

“It is exciting to be going for a belt,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I have had a couple of attempts at it in the past but I am really after it this time. I have two kids and I want to win it for them. I don’t see a reason why I can’t go there and take the belt. On my good days I am good enough to cause anyone problems.

“Going for a title it something different to what I usually do. Instead of fighting on the road every other week this is a chance to win a belt and that gives you that bit more excitement. People are talking more than usual about my fight around the gym and it gives you that added motivation to train as hard as possible.

“I have had title fights before so the occasion won’t faze me but it gives it that extra buzz which picks you up. I will be bringing a few fans down this time and they don’t usually come out and watch me because I box often around the country but this time they will make an effort and come down and I will do everything to make sure I don’t let them down.

“This one doesn’t just seem like another day at the office because of what is up for grabs. I want to go in there and cause him some problems and take the fight to him. I want to let him worry about me instead of me just staying safe and making sure I can get back out and fight in a couple of weeks. After the fight in Newport in a couple of weeks I will have nothing until this fight and I have nothing scheduled in for after it either so I am really going to give it a good go this time and try and bring the strap home for my kids.

“I think you will see a different fighter when I step in the ring, I don’t want to give too much away, but I won’t be a punch bag that keeps tucked up and stays safe. I will give it a go and see what he has got. Some of my fights have been just turning up and staying safe so that I can fight again in a couple of weeks. There will be none of that this time. I feel like I deserve a win because I train hard and I will give all I have got to get it. This may be the last shot I get at a title, I know I won’t get many more so I want to make it count. The win will give me the chances to have other big fights so I need to make sure I get it.”

The 34-year-old is aware of the danger of Newton but he has been in with the likes of Luke Campbell and Ohara Davies in his career and he believes he has a solid game plan and the fitness to take the victory in the eight round contest.

“I haven’t been focusing too much on him because I want to focus on my game instead. I know a couple of people who he has fought and I know he is sharp and it will be a tough night. Obviously I am prepared for that and I will be ready for a tough eight round bout. He is a good boxer and if you let him he will work well and unload on you, but I won’t be letting him do that. I want to roll back the years for this one and I know I have a couple of good performances left in me and I am going to dig one out against Des Newton without a doubt.

“I work in a gym so I train all the time. In between the sessions I do if I have a cancellation or half an hour free I will get some extra training in on top of what I already do and I feel fit. Eight rounds won’t be a problem for me at all. I have my trainer John Pitman to thank for that. He puts a lot of time in to me because I am always fighting and he travels up and down the country with me for peanuts and I really appreciate it and hopefully we can get the title to make it all worthwhile.”

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).