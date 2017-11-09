Challenge accepted from Adrian Granat to fight Otto Wallin in the beginning of 2018!

Yesterday Otto Wallin went out to challenge his compatriot Adrian Granat in what will be one of the biggest domestic fights ever to take place on Swedish soil – the country that until 2013 was one among three countries in the world (the others North Korea, Jemen and Cuba) to disallow professional boxing. The fight will most likely be for the EU-title and the winner will climb further towards the top.

Granat and Wallin started off as professionals roughly at the same time in 2013 and has climbed higher and higher on the worlds rankings. At the moment, Wallin has taken the lead since Granat lost to Alexander Dimitrenko, 49-3 (20 on WBC) and Wallin defeated Gianluca Mandras, 11-3 (top 200 on boxrec).





Granat received the news when training with head coach Armand Krajnc in the small town Ystad in the south of Sweden.

Granat:

“I welcome this fight. It is a fight we have wanted for a long time and it is really good for Swedish boxing that fight can take place. However, right now I am focusing on my next bout on December 22 in Hamburg. In order to fight Wallin, I must first win on December 22. Failure is not an option.”

Last time a big domestic fight took place in Sweden was the fight between Armand Krjanc (former WBO-champ and today Granat’s trainer) and Paolo Roberto. The fight was very well liked by the Swedish people.

If Granat wins the bout on December 22 in Hamburg, a press conference will be summoned as soon as possible.