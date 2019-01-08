Ceylan vs Sanchez; Thorslund vs Graf on January 19

Frank Holm says Dennis Ceylan (19-2-2, 8 KOs) must not underestimate Jesus Sanchez (9-1, 2 KOs) or risk suffering a second defeat to the Spanish Champion as they contest the EU Featherweight title on January 19 in Struer.





“This is a must win fight for Dennis. He is a much better and more gifted fighter,” says the Danish coach. “He must box from a distance, use his long jab, stay focused and be patient. He must lure Sanchez into traps, make him miss and make him pay. That is what we have been working on in the gym.”

Ceylan returns to the Struer Energi Park on a mission to avenge his shock second round knockout loss to Sanchez on March 10. A result that would help the former European Champion get his promising career back on track.

“Dennis sparred with Sanchez prior to their first fight,” reveals Holm. “And in those session he played with him, it was a walk in the park. Therefore, he might have taken it too easy the first time they met, but now, we’ve seen what can happen if you do not keep your concentration or keep your distance.





“Dennis must stay sharp, he must not underestimate Sanchez, and then I am sure he will get the win and take home the EU title!”

Having been stopped by Sanchez, Ceylan’s only other loss came in an IBF World title eliminator against Josh Warrington, a fighter now dominating the division following victories over Lee Selby and Carl Frampton.

“We have achieved something good already, and we’ve been close to achieving something great,” says Holm. “We must admit that we are yet there on Warrington’s level, however, we are still capable of producing big results.

“After winning the EU title, I would like to see Dennis fight again for the European title against the current champion Kiko Martinez, and then we can see how much further we can take it!”

Dina Thorslund tops the bill in Struer, defending her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title against Alesia Graf, while former European Champion Dennis Ceylan rematches Jesus Sanchez for the EU Featherweight crown.

Oliver Flodin faces Abdul Khattab in a Scandinavian middleweight thriller, heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist takes on Dominik Musil, Lolenga Mock continues his World title chase against Mateo Damian Veron, Mikkel Nielsen meets Bulgaria’s Angel Emilov, and Adam Bashanov faces Ivan Nikolov.

KHATTAB: “WITH KESSLER IN MY CORNER NOTHING CAN GO WRONG!”

Abdul Khattab (15-2-1, 4 KOs) will have a familiar face in his corner when he enters the ring for his eight-round Scandinavian middleweight thriller against Oliver Flodin (4-0) on January 19 at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

Khattab is fighting on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title defence versus Alesia Graf, and will be joined by coach and mentor, Mikkel Kessler, the former five-time World Champion.

“It means a lot to me that Mikkel is going to be with me in Struer,” says the Copenhagen boxer. “When Mikkel is with me, I feel safe, and as long as I listen to his instructions, with him in my corner nothing can go wrong!”

Khattab and Kessler were last in action on October 27 at the Sport and Congress Centre in Schwerin. Here, the 25 year-old scored a draw against Ronny Mittag, in a fight both men believed they should have won.

“Although the fight ended a draw, both me and Mikkel agreed that I won, and that meant a lot to me,” he says. “Now, we need a victory over Flodin, and I will be ready to move on to even bigger fights later this year.”

Dina Thorslund tops the bill in Struer, defending her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title against Alesia Graf, while former European Champion Dennis Ceylan rematches Jesus Sanchez for the EU Featherweight crown.

Oliver Flodin faces Abdul Khattab in a Scandinavian middleweight thriller, heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist takes on Dominik Musil, Lolenga Mock continues his World title chase against Mateo Damian Veron, Mikkel Nielsen meets Bulgaria’s Angel Emilov, and Adam Bashanov faces Ivan Nikolov.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.