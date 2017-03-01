Dennis Ceylan – ‘’This time it’s personal!”

Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) is fired up ahead of his European Featherweight title fight on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, and says he wants to silence his outspoken British opponent Isaac Lowe (13-0-1, 5 KOs).

“I’m motivated like never before,” said Ceylan, who will be making a first defence of the European strap he claimed with a unanimous points victory over Ryan Walsh in October. “If I’m totally honest, I think Lowe is a small, cocky idiot.’’





Ceylan and Lowe had to be separated when they came face-to-face for the first time at a promo shoot three weeks ago in Copenhagen. The following day the fighters were embroiled a bitter war of words at a press conference in Aarhus.

‘’It’s the first time in my career that I’ve felt this way about an opponent, but with the way he has behaved, it’s gotten personal, and I’m looking forward to knocking some sense into him,’’ said Ceylan, adding:

‘’It’s going to be a war on March 18, and Great Britain are going down!

To prepare for his upcoming defence, Ceylan has undergone a two-week training camp in Madrid, where he has been fine-tuning his skills ready for Lowe.

‘’I had been training a lot on my strength so I’ve been careful not to let my boxing get too heavy,’’ he says. ‘’That’s why my training camp in Madrid has been all about bringing a playfulness, and an ease and style back into my boxing.

‘’With that said, we’ve been working very hard. I’ve not gone to Madrid to drink Piña Coladas. I’ll save them for my victory party on March 18!’’

The European Featherweight Championship clash between Ceylan and Lowe tops an action-packed show in Aarhus, which also features a European title challenge for super bantamweight star Dina Thorslund versus Gabriella Mezei.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live on Viaplay Fighting across Scandinavia. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting