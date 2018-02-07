Ceylan begins road to redemption against Sanchez on March 10 in Struer

Dennis Ceylan (18-1-2, 8 KOs) will face Jesus Sanchez (8-1, 1 KOs) in a ten-round featherweight contest on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBC Female World Super Bantamweight title fight against Alicia Ashley on March 10 in Struer.

The former European Champion is on the comeback trail after suffering his first career defeat in an IBF World title eliminator against British boxer Josh Warrington. The 28 year-old admits he was disappointed with his performance, and is eager to prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.





“That wasn’t me against Josh Warrington,” says Ceylan. “I had a lot of problems leading up to that fight and I wasn’t on my A-game. I’m not happy with the way it ended. I would rather go out on my shield than give up on my knees, but that day I just didn’t want to be in the ring, and I’m embarrassed with my performance.

“I’m embarrassed for myself, for my family, for my team and for my supporters. I lost to a guy that I know deep down in my heart I can beat. I don’t want to take anything away from him, but he was just better prepared than me on the night.

“Now, I must look to the future. I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring with a good opponent on March 10. I know I have a lot to prove. My aim is still to get in the ring with the best guys and beat them. I’m still going for the World title, that’s my main goal, and I still believe I can win it. I’ve made some mistakes, but I’m hungrier and more determined than ever, and I will show I still have what it takes!”

Ceylan begins his road to redemption against Spanish Champion Jesus Sanchez on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBC Female World Super Bantamweight Championship challenge versus former two-time World Champion Alicia Ashley. Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling the ticket hotline on (+45) 70 15 65 65.