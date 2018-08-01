Ceylan returns on August 25 in Struer: “I have not given up!”

Dennis Ceylan (18-2-2, 8 KOs) makes his comeback on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark, and following back-to-back defeats the former European Featherweight Champion knows this could be his last chance.





“I’m looking forward to showing that I’m back,” says Ceylan, who fights on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World title clash with Yessica Munoz. “I will give it one last try in order to reach the top. Life is too short to be negative and I have not given up.”

Ceylan returns to the ring having suffered two bitter defeats. In November last year, the 29 year-old was stopped in the tenth round in Leeds by Josh Warrington in a fight that would have otherwise secured the Aarhus-boxer a World title opportunity.

Five months later, his comeback campaign ended catastrophically when he was knocked out in the second round by the relatively unknown Jesus Sanchez in Struer.

“It was a ridiculous defeat,” reflects Ceylan. “There was nobody who thought that I would lose to him. I should have just kept my guards up … but this is the beauty of boxing – anything can happen.”





Despite these recent setbacks, the London 2012 Olympian is still eager to prove he has a future in the professional boxing ring.

“If nothing else, last time I gave people something to talk about,” says Ceylan. “But this time I want to a victory and I want to deliver a good show for the fans. I owe them that.

“I am going to have to change my style a little bit. I have to be a little more patient and be more difficult to read. But still, I am back to prove I still have more to give.”

Ceylan joins Kem Ljungquist, Adam Bashanov, Frederik Hede Jensen and Mikkel Nielsen on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash with Yessica Munoz on August 25 in. Struer. Ceylan’s opponent and other exciting additions to undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.





Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.