Boxing News 24/7


Ceylan and Lowe make weight, ready for European title clash

- Leave a Comment

Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) and Isaac Lowe (13-0-1, 5 KOs) took to the scales today at a bad tempered weigh-in ahead of their European Featherweight title fight tomorrow night at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.


Ceylan and Lowe had to be pulled apart during the customary head-to-head photographs with both fighters pushing the other after successfully making weight. Despite being away from home, Lowe was cheered on by a vocal set of travelling supporters including former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Rising female star Dina Thorslund (8-0, 5 KOs) provides chief support at the Nordic Fight Night event. The 23 year-old will hope to continue her rise up the ranks when challenging Gabriella Mezei (8-7-2, 3 KOs) for the vacant European Super Bantamweight belt.

Here is a list of official weights from Aarhus:

European Featherweight Championship – 12 Rounds:
Dennis Ceylan: 56.9 kg
Isaac Lowe: 56.7 kg

European Female Super Bantamweight Championship – 10 Rounds:
Dina Thorslund: 55.3 kg
Gabriella Mezei: 55 kg

Super Welterweight – 6 Rounds:
Mikkel Nielsen: 69.4 kg
Flavio Turelli: 69.8 kg

Featherweight – 4 Rounds:
Frederik Hede Jensen: 57 kg
Tibor Nadori: 56 kg

READ  Ceylan and Lowe continue war of words at final press conference

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:
Adam Bashanov: 75.6 kg
Janos Varga: 75.0 kg

World Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship – 12 Rounds:
Erzen Rrustemi: 95.1 kg
Ricardo Humberto Ramirez: 103.3 kg

A video of Ceylan and Lowe’s weigh-in bust up can be downloaded here.

Tickets for the European Featherweight Championship clash between Dennis Ceylan and Isaac Lowe are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling (+45) 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live and exclusive in Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Ceylan and Lowe make weight, ready for European title clash

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Haye insists he’s far from finished: “I will be the heavyweight champion of the world once again”
Golovkin Vs. Jacobs: who will YOU be rooting for?
Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs: Good Boys Bad Intentions
Terence Crawford set to return May 20, will face either Adrian Granados or Felix Diaz
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Golovkin Vs. Jacobs: who will YOU be rooting for?

It's almost fight time, and everyone and anyone has had a say on what will unfold inside the legendary venue...

Close