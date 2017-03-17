Ceylan and Lowe make weight, ready for European title clash

Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) and Isaac Lowe (13-0-1, 5 KOs) took to the scales today at a bad tempered weigh-in ahead of their European Featherweight title fight tomorrow night at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.





Ceylan and Lowe had to be pulled apart during the customary head-to-head photographs with both fighters pushing the other after successfully making weight. Despite being away from home, Lowe was cheered on by a vocal set of travelling supporters including former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Rising female star Dina Thorslund (8-0, 5 KOs) provides chief support at the Nordic Fight Night event. The 23 year-old will hope to continue her rise up the ranks when challenging Gabriella Mezei (8-7-2, 3 KOs) for the vacant European Super Bantamweight belt.

Here is a list of official weights from Aarhus:

European Featherweight Championship – 12 Rounds:

Dennis Ceylan: 56.9 kg

Isaac Lowe: 56.7 kg

European Female Super Bantamweight Championship – 10 Rounds:

Dina Thorslund: 55.3 kg

Gabriella Mezei: 55 kg

Super Welterweight – 6 Rounds:

Mikkel Nielsen: 69.4 kg

Flavio Turelli: 69.8 kg

Featherweight – 4 Rounds:

Frederik Hede Jensen: 57 kg

Tibor Nadori: 56 kg

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Adam Bashanov: 75.6 kg

Janos Varga: 75.0 kg

World Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship – 12 Rounds:

Erzen Rrustemi: 95.1 kg

Ricardo Humberto Ramirez: 103.3 kg

A video of Ceylan and Lowe’s weigh-in bust up can be downloaded here.

Tickets for the European Featherweight Championship clash between Dennis Ceylan and Isaac Lowe are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling (+45) 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live and exclusive in Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting