Cem Kilic remains undefeated with a 2nd round stoppage

Middleweight Cem Kilic remained perfect with a 2nd round stoppage over veteran Taronze Washington in Hinckley, Minnesota this past Frday.

The native of Los Angles via Frankfurt, Germany put Washington down with a hard body shot, and the bout was stopped to raise Kilic’s mark to 10-0 with six knockouts.





“I am 10-0 now, and I cant ell you how excited I am to get the early knockout in front of my adopted American fans,” said Kilic. “Taronze was a tough opponent, but I trained too hard for this fight not to get the early knockout. 2018 is my year, and I am putting the middleweight division on notice. I trust my manager to get the opportunity to showcase my talent to the entire world.”

Kilic is managed by No Limit Mindset LLC, and CEO Shane Shapiro is extremely confident in the direct that his fighter is heading.

“Friday was a big step for Cem Kilic. He demonstrated that at age 23 against a very tought opponent, who had fought three world champions (Andre Berto, Alfredo Angulo and Austin Trout) as well as a plethora of big name contenders, that Cem was able to take him out in 2 rounds. I am very pleased and excited to announce a MAJOR mover very shortly.”

Kilic is promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions.