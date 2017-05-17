Boxing News 24/7


Celtic Title Clash Confirmed on July 1st

Undefeated featherweight contenders Michael Roberts Jnr and Stephen Tiffney will collide on July 1st at the Paisley Lagoon Centre for the vacant Celtic featherweight title.


Both men are putting their ‘0’ on the line for the opportunity to win their first professional title in what promises to be a classic East v West encounter.

Roberts (19-0-1, 1 KO) turned professional in 2010 and has been building towards a title opportunity recently. A clash with Belfast’s Marco McCullough for the WBO Intercontinental strap in late 2016 was cancelled due to injury and now he gets another chance on July 1st.

His last outing in February against Imre Nagy proved to be a one-sided affair as Roberts controlled the bout over eight rounds with sharp combinations and a sharp jab, earning a clear points decision.
Tiffney (7-0, 3 KO’s) got his career underway in the latter stages of 2015 and has built a flawless record. Injury hampered his progression last year but he bounced back in vicious style with a second-round TKO victory over Norbert Kalucza in January and followed that with another second-round victory in March over the previously undefeated Ricky Starkey.

The Edinburgh man has yet to be taken further than four rounds and with the title clash scheduled for ten, this fight promises to be a classic.

Tickets are available from both boxers and available from the Tickets Scotland website.

