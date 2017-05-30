Celtic clash confirmed on July 1st

Team MTK are pleased to announce Michael Roberts will face Declan Geraghty on the MTK Scotland ‘Championship Boxing’ event at Paisley Lagoon Centre on July 1st.

The Celtic title clash, subject to BBBofC approval, promises to be an excellent matchup between two stylish boxers.

Roberts (19-0-1, 1 KO) has been in good form recently and produced an excellent performance in his last outing as he dominated Imre Nagy over eight rounds in February, winning every round on the referee’s scorecard.





The victory marked his twentieth bout and the undefeated featherweight is looking to produce a big performance as he faces his toughest test to date.

Geraghty (14-2, 4 KO’s) has the opportunity to bounce back from his recent defeat to James Tennyson for the vacant Irish title when he faces Roberts on July 1st.

The clash with Tennyson proved to be a six-round war as both men landed heavy shots in a thrilling Belfast encounter. The Dublin man had built great momentum leading up to that contest and will make the trip to Scotland with added incentive when he enters the ring.

Tickets for this event are available from both boxers or through the Tickets Scotland website.