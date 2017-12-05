Cecilia Braekus helping Cyborg prepare for Holly Holm

Consensus Women’s #1 Pound-for-Pound Boxer in the World and Undisputed Welterweight World Champion, CECILIA BRAEKHUS (32-0, 9 KO’s) visited the training camp of UFC Women’s Featherweight World Champion CRIS CYBORG on Monday, December 4, 2017, at the RVCA Gym in Costa Mesa, California for a strategy session ahead of Cyborg’s highly anticipated showdown with Holly Holm on Saturday, December 30 at UFC 219 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It was a pleasure meeting Cris, right off the bat I could tell that she is in terrific shape physically and mentally for the fight with Holly Holm,” said Braekhus who is making the media rounds in Los Angeles and Las Vegas this week as she makes plans to fight in the United States in 2018.





“I’ve studied Holly a great deal going back to when she backed out of fighting me five years ago. Being with Cris yesterday at her gym I know her speed will give Holly problems as will her strength advantage. ”

“Cris had a lot of questions about Holly and how to beat her and I was happy to give her my advice, physically while we worked together in the cage and later when we sat down to discuss strategy.”

“I’m headed to Las Vegas this week for more media work and to attend the HBO fights at Mandalay Bay. And I’ll be back cage side on December 30 for Cris’ showdown with Holly at UFC 219.”

Said Cyborg about the meeting, “It was great having Cecilia in the gym today, she’s such a smart boxer and knows Holly Holm very well. I learned a great deal that I can use on December 30.”

“I look forward to her being at my fight and I can’t wait to see her fight in person here in the United States.”





Photos/Team Braekhus