Braekhus prepares for Farias

Finishing up her training in the beautiful resort town of Torrevieja, Spain, ‘The First Lady of Boxing’, CECILIA BRAEKHUS, (30-0-0, 6 KO’s), is preparing for the toughest fight of her 10-year professional career against WBC Junior Welterweight World Champion ERICA ‘La Pantera’ FARIAS, (24-1-0, 10 KO’s) on Friday, June 9 at the Bergenhus Fortress – Koengen in Bergen, Norway.

A native of Bergen from childhood, Braekhus, universally recognized as the #1 Women’s Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World, will defend her WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO Welterweight World Titles in front of a massive crowd expected to reach over 15,000 fight fans.

Following the lifting of the decades long ban in Norway of professional boxing which Braekhus was instrumental in removing, she has defended her titles twice in her homeland.





On October 1, 2016, Braekhus knocked out Anne Sophie Mathis in the second round in front of a sold out crowd at The Spectrum in Oslo, Norway. Most recently she won a 10-round unanimous decision over Klara Svensson at the same venue on February 24, 2017.

Speaking from here training camp in Spain, Braekhus stated, “This training camp has been terrific with Johnathon (Banks), this is our fourth fight together and I’m continuing to learn a great deal from him.”

“In my last three fights I’ve become much more of an aggressive fighter and he’s truly brought that out in me, more of an American and Detroit style of fighting.”

“Erica Farias is the toughest opponent of my career. She’s moving up from the junior welterweight division where she’s the WBC champion and one of the best fighters in the division.”





“I know Farias is coming for all my belts and I’m up to the challenge. This is my true homecoming as I’ve lived in Bergen since the age of two and we’re expecting a huge crowd of close to 15,000 fans. No way I won’t be ready.”

Photos/Team Braekhus