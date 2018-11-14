Cecilia Braekhus preparing for Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes

Taking a quick break from her training in Southern California, ‘The First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus, heads to the Staples Center tonight to sit courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Portland Trailblazers.





Sporting a record of 34-0 with nine knockouts, Braekhus, the Undisputed Women’s Welterweight World Champion and Consensus #1 Female Boxer in the World, is preparing to face two-time world title challenger Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes, (18-4-3, 1 KO), in the ten-round main event on Saturday, December 8 at the Stubhub Center in Carson, CA. The event will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark Beginning® at 10:20 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m thrilled to go to the Lakers game tonight and watch LeBron James and the rest of the team battle the Portland Trailblazers,” said Braekhus. “Los Angeles has become my second home, training and fighting here, and I look forward to supporting all the home teams. Thanks very much to the AEG Team for their support of my fight and throughout the promotion.”

Last Thursday night while in Portland, OR for meetings with the JORDAN brand, Braekhus enjoyed front-row seats for her first NBA game as the Los Angeles Clippers played the Trailblazers.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Boxing Promotions, advance tickets for UNDISPUTED priced at $25, $50, $100 and $150 can be purchased through AXS HERE .The StubHub Center is located at 18400 Avalon Boulevard, Carson, CA 90746. For more information please visit their website at www.StubHubCenter.com.

Former Men’s #1 Ranked Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World, Gonzalez of Managua, Nicaragua, clashes with former world champion Pedro ‘Jibran’ Guevara, (32-3-1, 19 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico in the ten-round super-flyweight co-featured bout.

————————————-

Fighting for the first time in Russia, Cecilia Braekhus won a 10-round unanimous decision over junior middleweight world champion Inna Sagaydakovskaya on July 21, 2018 in Moscow. The victory took place in front of over 25,000 spectators at the Olympic Stadium and an international televised audience. Prior to that, Braekhus was victorious in the first women’s bout televised by HBO in their 45-year history on May 5, 2018. Defeating Kali Reis by unanimous decision at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA, the fight drew an average of 904,000 viewers in the United States, the second highest viewership by the network for boxing in 2018.

Braekhus is currently ranked the #1 Pound-for-Pound Female Boxer by Ring Magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America. She was presented with the first women’s Ring Magazine Pound-for-Pound Title belt in Las Vegas on September 15, 2018. Since September 2014, Braekhus has held the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO Welterweight World Titles and was just awarded 3 Guinness Book of World Records Awards this year at the WBC Convention in Kiev, Ukraine.





Magdziak-Lopes has twice previously challenged for world title. On September 17, 2016, she traveled to Gdansk, Poland to face Ewa Piatkowska for the vacant WBC Super Welterweight World Title, losing a hard-fought ten-round decision. In 2014, Magdziak-Lopes battled Mikaela Lauren in her hometown of Rocklunda, Sweden for the vacant WBC Super Welterweight World Title. At the end of a highly competitive ten rounds, Lopes would come up just short losing a majority decision to Lauren.

Magdziak-Lopes is unbeaten in her last 3 fights, including victories over Paty Ramirez and Lisa Noel Garland. Braekhus and Magdziak-Lopes both hold victories over Kali Reis.