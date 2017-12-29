Cecilia Braekhus in Las Vegas for UFC 219!!

Consensus Women’s #1 Pound-for-Pound Boxer in the World and Undisputed Welterweight World Champion, CECILIA BRAEKHUS (32-0, 9 KO’s) is in Las Vegas this weekend to support UFC Women’s Featherweight World Champion CRIS CYBORG ahead of her highly anticipated showdown with HOLLY HOLM, tomorrow, Saturday, December 30, 2017 at UFC 219 in the T-Mobile Arena.

Earlier this month Braekhus met with Cyborg for a strategy session at the RVCA Gym in Costa Mesa, California.





“I’m thrilled to be back in Las Vegas supporting Cyborg in this huge fight for her,” said Braekhus who traveled from her home in Norway on Thursday. “If Cyborg wins, I’d love to fight her in a boxing match in the future and this is something she has also expressed interest in.”

“It’s great to see women competing in a main event for UFC in such a tremendous international promotion. It truly reflects well for combat sports and the future for all women whether in boxing or MMA.”

Braekhus is making plans to for her return to the boxing ring in the United States in 2018. She last fought in America in June 2008.

Photo/Team Braekhus